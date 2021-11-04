Ford and Banderas around Trapani

Harrison Ford, with a sly smile, takes a selfie with the chef in the restaurant in the historic center of Trapani where he has just dined, Antonio Banderas is photographed in another restaurant in the center, Luigi Lo Cascio he hurriedly crosses the city street and to those who called him, soliciting his attention, he answered resolutely: “I can’t, I’m in a hurry.”

The actor Claudio Gioè is now at home here, after the successful series Makari is shooting the second season of the fiction based on the books of the writer Gaetano Savatteri, to which the mayor of San Vito has given honorary citizenship. Never as in recent months the triangle of the province from San Vito to Castellamare, from Marsala to Trapani has interested cinema so much that it rediscovers the small historic centers, the archaeological sites, the slopes of Erice and its village, the salt pans, the beaches where you can set up sets for the most diverse genres, from thriller to adventure, from comedy to busy cinema.

The latest adventures of Indiana Jones, the fifth episode of the saga, had as location the most evocative places in Sicily, from east to west, and the most famous archaeologist in Hollywood showed his appreciation: in Trapani he declared himself satisfied with the cuisine of chef Rocco Di Marzo, in whose restaurant dined with his wife Calista Flockhart (the protagonist of the series “Ally McBeal” and “Brothers & Sisters”, pictured below in Marsala), daughter and son-in-law, accompanied by two bodyguards. “And they also passed us the empty plates,” noted the waiters, delighted with the courtesy gesture. And then souvenir photos, smiles and appreciation for the places they visited during the shooting breaks.

In recent weeks the TV series “The Bad Guy” is being shot with Luigi Lo Cascio and Claudia Pandolfi (for Amazon) directed by Giuseppe Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana which will be broadcast next year by Prime Video in Italy and in 240 countries. Some scenes were shot in the rural village of Balata di Baida, in the hamlet of Castellammare and others in the historic center of Marsala.

Ivan Ferrandes, location manager and president of Filming to West Siciliy is satisfied: «We started in 2017 by supporting the production of the television miniseries” Maltese, the inspector’s novel “- he says – We work to promote the territory in the field of cinema and seeing the presence of more sets in the same period gives us great satisfaction. Today we have about 40 local professionals who we make available ». Many Sicilian municipalities have signed memoranda of understanding on the basis of which Filming supports the productions. Filming has also begun in recent weeks, mostly in Castellammare del Golfo, of the latest film by the Sicilian comic duo “I soldi spicci”.

The province’s natural and cultural heritage enjoys moments of glory and allows an economic return as well as tourism with the use of local workers, technicians, workers, extras hired in the various productions. «This territory proves to be an ideal place for film sets and commercials. The economic and image benefits are considerable – says the councilor for Culture of Trapani and president of the tourist district of western Sicily, Rosalia D’Alì – We will continue to work to make the territory not only a tourist destination of excellence but also to attract investments, attention and curiosity ».

Salvatore Denaro, cultural manager of the Municipality of Erice – location of many films, before Makari, the town was involved in the filming of Pif’s film, “At war for love” – states: «Makari 2 is also sponsored by the Municipality, an opportunity for visibility and tourism of great importance. Erice, already well known, will be able to draw greater benefits in economic and cultural terms from this privileged showcase ».

Today, especially for the large American productions that have chosen western Sicily, investments are considerable (in 2004 in Scopello some scenes of the film “Ocean Twelve” were shot with George Clooney and Brad Pitt) but already in 1984 Trapani (although he did not mention it) had arrived on Rai Uno with “The octopus”, a great series success with the direction of Damiano Damiani and Michel Placido and Barbara De Rossi in the cast. And two years later with “Il commissario Lo Gatto”, a film directed by Dino Risi, the cinema landed on the island of Favignana without forgetting the many episodes of Inspector Montalbano who gave suggestive landscapes to a large audience of fans.