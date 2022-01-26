Ford Bronco, a unique off-road vehicle for Pope Francis

Is called “Pope Francis Center First Edition” , and was built with the aim of raising funds for a charitable initiative in the US. If the name hasn’t already revealed the recipient, we’ll tell you: it’s one Unique and special Ford Bronco dedicated to Pope Francis . A model that is characterized by the white color and details inspired by the car which, at the end of the 70s, accompanied John Paul II on his journey to the United States . The Bronco will be sold tomorrow, Thursday 27 January, at the Barrett-Jackson auction: the proceeds will go to the association named after Pope Francis that takes care of the homeless in Detroit.

Pope Francis, for him a unique Ford Bronco

In 1979 Karol Wojtyla, then Pope John Paul II, visited the United States aboard a Ford Bronco specially adapted to allow the pontiff to greet the faithful. After more than forty years, the American company has achieved another special Ford Bronco dedicated to the Pope, this time to Francis: it is a five-door model, characterized by the Wimbledon White paint (the same used on the ’79 model) and with white alloy wheels. The name of the exhibition is “Pope Francis Center First Edition”, referring to the association Pope Francis Center in Detroitwhich deals with various charitable initiatives in the American city.

To complete the equipment of this very special Bronco, the Rapid Red stickers on the sides and bonnet, and elements in Iconic Silver, such as the roll bar and the word “Bronco” on the front grille. Inside of, the upholstery is black and white, with some red inserts. Finally, numerous accessories Ford Performance Parts which have been applied to the specimen, such as the additional lights on the roof, the additional pockets in the luggage compartment and the Rigid fog lights.

A Bronco to help Detroit

The Bronco was made by Ford and donated by David Fischer Jr, president of The Suburban Collection Holdings. The car will be auctioned tomorrow by Barrett-Jackson, and the proceeds will go to the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, with the aim of helping the homeless in the American city. The initiative is part of a broader program that aims at solve the problem of poverty in Michigan by 2030.

“The team and Father Timothy McCabe of the Pope Francis Center have collaborated constantly to share ideas on this project – explained Steve Gilmore, head of design of the Ford Vehicle Personalization division – The idea was to add several references to the original 1966 Bronco and combine them with some modern touches from the Bronco First Edition“.

