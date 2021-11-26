News

Ford charging stations are coming

According to what Electrek reported on Tuesday, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is installing charging stations at its dealerships that will be similar to Supercharger from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

What happened

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker appears to be rolling out these charging stations ahead of the commercial launch of the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup next year, while deliveries of the Mach-E Mustangs increase.

Unlike Tesla, which is rolling out its own fast-charging network – known as the Supercharger – Ford has partnered with Electrify America, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) e Ionity, among other charging networks.

Ford Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Delaware. Photos via PlugShare

According to the report, Ford’s charging stations are similar in design to Tesla’s Superchargers, although the similarity is aesthetic rather than technical.

As Electrek reports, Ford is implementing Tier 2 charging stations, unlike Tesla’s fast-charging stations, which run on direct current.

Read also: Musk: Supercharger network open to all by the end of the year

Because it is important

Ford’s decision appears to be timely given President Joe Biden’s push for electric vehicles and his call to build over 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations by 2030; a solid charging infrastructure is in fact considered essential to accelerate the adoption of electric cars.

Tesla already has a network of over 30,000 Superchargers worldwide, which appear to be capable of charging up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

The service was recently opened to other electric vehicles made by other companies.

Price movement

Ford shares closed 1.37% lower at $ 20.20 on Tuesday.

