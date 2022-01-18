Ford chooses Stripe for e-commerce experience and online payments

Ford Motor Company, after announcing the arrival of the new Mondeo, now also announces the partnership with Stripe . The two companies have signed a five-year agreement to transform and improve the e-commerce and online payments experience. Ford will rely on Stripe as the primary payment service provider for its dealerships in North America and Europe.

Together, Stripe and Ford will expand their online payments infrastructure serving customers and resellers in the markets of North America and Europe. Stripe will also allow you to implement Ford Pro FinSimple solutions for business customers.

With Stripe Connect, Ford will allow companies to create a platform to facilitate purchases and payments between third-party buyers and sellers. Ford will use Connect to facilitate a customer’s payments to the Ford dealer or another third party customer.