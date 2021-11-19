Ford doesn’t joke: here is E-Transit. The king of commercial vehicles goes electric

After a brief period of standing at the window for a while, Ford has decided to focus heavily on electrification, so much so that in 2030 it plans to sell only electric cars. And to achieve this goal, it has staked everything on what can be defined as “family jewels”, precisely to make it clear that the intentions are more than serious. The transition to electric began with none other than the brand Mustang, with the introduction of the Mach-E, and continued with the most popular pickup in the United States, theF-150 which is about to arrive in the electric Lightning version.

Yesterday evening Ford Italy presented the third actor of this change: E-Transit. The company of the Blue Oval is therefore also electrified in the commercial vehicle sector, a market in which it has become particularly competitive, both in Europe and in Italy. According to the latest available data, almost 15% of European professionals choose a Ford commercial vehicle, making them the best sellers, the same share that they also have in Italy, second only to Fiat.

The American company therefore wants to continue with this positive trend, adding an all-electric variant to its offensive, with a specific target. According to the studies that anticipated the development of the electric Transit, the ideal customer for this type of vehicle is the professional who has it planned routes, with frequent stops, runs about 160 km per day, and has downtime (even at night) to allow the vehicle to be recharged, even slowly.

From these assessments, E-Transit was born, with one 68 kWh battery, capable of guaranteeing up to 317 km of autonomy according to the WLTP cycle, and with engines having a power of 135 kW (184 hp) or 198 kW (269 hp). The engine is located in the rear position, under the body, supported by independent coil spring suspensions. The battery pack is centrally located, sealed in one structural box. To protect the battery we also find a cradle against side impacts. As for charging, the on-board AC charger is from 11 kW, while charging in direct current reaches the power of 115 kW, with CCS socket (15-80% in 34 minutes).

On board we find the 12 “touchscreen display, in the center of the dashboard, with the software SYNC4. Driving assistance systems are also standard, with lane warning and auto maintenance, pre-collision assist, pedestrian recognition and cruise control. From the display it is also possible to plan the charging and departure times, also setting the passenger compartment pre-conditioning. The same operations can also be managed from a smartphone or remotely. Three driving modes are available: Normal, Eco and Slippery, with the latter improving traction in low-grip conditions.

The position of the battery does not affect the vehicle’s load capacity, which is practically the same as that of the versions with internal combustion engine. Let’s talk about a cargo volume between 9.5 and 15.1 cubic meters, with a deadweight of maximum 1.758 kg. Ford also provides the capacity figure for the Chassis version, which is 2,090 kg. This data is important because Ford is implementing collaborations with several certified body builders, in order to make the work variants (bins, refrigerated vans, etc.) in advance so that customers can also order these special versions, but without waiting for the realization.

Ford has also begun a process in several places to try to improve service and professional customer satisfaction even further. The means can also be customized, arriving at sporty and off-road cosmetic changes, and can be monitored remotely, via Ford Pass Pro and Telematics. These tools are essential for those who manage fleets and always want to know where the vehicles are, the status of the vehicle, as well as being supported by productivity tools and advice on how to improve consumption. At the same time, the Ford Transit Centers in Italy will be reduced to 60, to further increase the specialization of personnel, and reduce vehicle downtime in the event of breakdowns or maintenance.

At this point the timetable is very tight. E-Transit will arrive in the course of 2022, and in 2023 it will be followed by the custom full electric range. In 2024 there will be a further step, with each derivative having at least one plug-in hybrid or full electric version. The final stage will be, as previously mentioned, 2030, in which 2/3 of commercial vehicle sales will be full electric.

List prices for the Italian market start from 47,000 euros of the Chassis 350 L3 version with 184 HP engine, up to the 51,250 euros of the Van DC 390 L3H2. The prices of the various configuration steps are also available to increase engine power or vehicle load characteristics. The battery warranty is 8 years or 160,000 km.