Ford doubles production target for F-150 Lightning

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has doubled its pick-up production target F-150 Lightning ahead of launch in 2022 and expects an additional $ 850 million to meet that goal, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the facts.

What happened

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker aims to increase annual production of the F-150 Lightning to 80,000 vehicles in 2024, up from its previous production target of more than 40,000 cars.

The new production target includes plans to make about 15,000 units next year, following the spring launch of the electric vehicle, and 55,000 units in 2023, Reuters notes.

Ford revealed that it has 120,000 orders for the F-150 Lightning.

Read also: Ford raises 5-year investment target on electric

Because it is important

Ford expects the success of its F-150, the company’s best-selling and most profitable full-size pickup, may also involve the electric version. The Reuters report, which cites a Ford supplier, notes that suppliers have been “pleasantly surprised” by the demand for the F-150 Lightning, which was unveiled in May and is expected to begin deliveries in the spring of 2022.

Loading... Advertisements

Under pressure from governments, Ford and other mainstream automakers such as General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) e Volkswagen Ag (OTC: VWAGGY) have invested billions of dollars and are setting shorter deadlines for the switch to electric vehicles.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has disrupted the auto market, is well ahead with annual sales and even new Chinese players in the electric vehicle sector, such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Auto them (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), have successfully launched electric vehicles and are now aiming for overseas expansion.

Price movement

Ford shares closed up 1.27% at $ 12.73 on Monday.

Read also: Electric cars: stellar returns for Ford and GM in 2021

Photo: Courtesy of Ford