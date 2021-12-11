Ford F Series pickup that has dominated the United States for 45 years – Industry

There is a record in the automotive world that is probably unique and which, now a few days before the end of 2021, will further strengthen its value by reaching 45 consecutive years of presence on the top step of sales in the US market. It is that of the Ford F Series pick-up which from the beauty of 539 months (soon 540) occupies the first place in vehicle sales in the United States, naturally with its classification of light truck that differentiates it, even for some homologation requirements, than normal cars.

Launched way back in 1948, the Ford F Series ‘pickup truck’ conquered the sales record in 1976, when – in its sixth generation, produced between 1973 and 1979 – it won the favor of customers by combining a more modern aesthetic with appreciated improvements. constructive, such as the use of corrosion-resistant galvanized steel body panels.

From January to November of this year, sales of the F Series totaled 663,508 units, so much so that it widened its lead to 144,049 registrations over its direct competitor. Very good, in the report of the Blue Oval of November, the Maverick trend with 7,228 units since its launch in October.

Buyers – Ford points out – are younger with over a quarter of them aged between 18 and 35. And it is precisely these innovative products as well as the improvements in the composition of the offer that have brought the Blue Oval to first place in America for the third consecutive month. the only major US carmaker to record year-over-year sales growth in November (5.9% versus 2020).

Ford’s electrified vehicle sales in November grew three times faster than the segment in the overall market, bringing Bev and Phev’s share of the Blue Oval to 10% from 5.4% last year. The boost is provided by the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Hybrid which totaled 3,088 and 4,767 units, respectively. In particular, sales of Mach-E continue to expand, with an increase of 8.4% compared to October. To date, Mustang Mach-E is the second best-selling fully electric SUV in the US behind only Tesla’s Model Y.