Ford hits record market cap at $ 100 billion

At some point in Thursday’s session the title Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) jumped about 5%, reaching a market capitalization of $ 100 billion for the first time in its history; in intraday the stock maintained most of its earnings despite theSPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), which instead lost about 0.8%.

The stock also reacted bullishly to a consolidation pattern that Benzinga indicated on Jan.10.

Since September 22, Ford stock has been on an upward trajectory, climbing more than 96% to hit a 52-week high of $ 25.87. The title was buoyed by the company’s accelerated pace in remaking its traditional branded models in an electric version. In the same period the shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a leader in the electric vehicle market grew by about 43%.

Louis Navellier from Navellier & Associates (Nevada-based hedge fund) on Wednesday said in a statement that the legacy automaker still can’t compete with Tesla: Navellier believes this is because Ford and other automakers are currently being dragged down by battery shortages.

Tesla may continue to dominate the electric vehicle industry for quite some time, but as more players enter the arena and consumers have more EV models and manufacturers to choose from, Ford it may have more room for long-term development.

The Ford stock chart

Ford broke a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart on Thursday, with the auction taking place between December 31st and January 4th and the flag forming between January 5th and Wednesday; During its rise during the fourth quarter of 2021, Ford created a series of bullish flags and the patterns were consistently recognized by the market, indicating that bullish breaks may continue to occur in this type of pattern on Ford shares.

Ford’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) could be a cause for concern for some bullish traders, as it has mostly been above 70% since Jan. 3 – when a stock’s RSI hits or breaks above the 70% becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders, although it should be noted that index levels can prolong for long periods of time.

Additionally, there are two gaps on Ford’s chart that might make bullish traders think, as gaps on the charts are bridged about 90% of the time: the closest lower gap is between $ 21.88 and $ 22.42, and the second falls within the range of $ 15.92 to $ 16.55; both are breakaway gaps, which makes them slightly less likely to be bridged in the short term.

Ford is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMA), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day one – both indicators are bullish. Furthermore, the stock is trading above the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates that long-term sentiment on the stock is bullish.

Ford has resistance above $ 25.49 and $ 26.68 and support below $ 24.71 and $ 23.52.

Photo courtesy of Ford