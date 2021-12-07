Business

Ford Italia opens an official shop on eBay: accessories can be bought online

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman60 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Car manufacturers continue to exploit more and more digital tools to bring customers closer and to offer them new services. Ford Italy has announced that it has officially inaugurated its shop within eBay. The customers of the Blue Oval house will be able to take advantage of this ecommerce platform to purchase original accessories for their cars. All with the utmost convenience since a computer, smartphone or tablet PC is enough.

Everything purchased will then obviously be sent directly to the customer’s home. Thanks to this initiative, the automaker also aims to reach those people who prefer virtual stores to traditional physical points of purchase. The Ford store on eBay joins the FordPartners’ network of service centers, among the purchasing channels available to customers.

Within this eBay marketplace, people will be able to find one selection of over 450 accessories ranging from transport systems, such as bicycle racks and roof racks, to alloy wheels, from infotainment systems to wall-box charging stations for plug-in and electric hybrid vehicles. This is certainly an interesting novelty that allows people to find and purchase the accessories they need more easily. Valerio Brenciaglia, Ford Service Director for the Italian market, explains:

In the current socio-economic scenario, even more than before, the only possible orientation for companies that want to compete successfully on the market is that aimed at change, improving the customer experience and digitizing processes and services. The reference context changes and therefore the consumer’s purchasing behavior changes, in the context of which, in particular, the propensity for online shopping is accelerating: 2021, in fact, represents a record year for e-commerce sales at a global level ( + 58% year on year) and Italy (+ 78%). With our eBay Store we intercept this trend, providing customers with a new way to meet their needs, get in touch with the Blue Oval and benefit from all the quality of original Ford accessories.

But the news did not end there. Also with a view to exploiting the new digital channels, Ford Italy has launched a own online shop. On the Ford Shop Online platform, customers will be able to order accessories for their vehicle directly from the manufacturer and have them delivered to their home or preferred Ford Partner, especially if professional installation is required.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman60 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Flights at bargain prices? Here’s how low cost airlines do it

November 2, 2021

exemptions, everything you did not know – Libero Quotidiano

4 days ago

First home bonus for young people under 36

4 weeks ago

Xiaomi will produce 300,000 electric cars per year at a huge plant in Beijing

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button