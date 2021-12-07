Ford Italia opens an official shop on eBay: accessories can be bought online

Everything purchased will then obviously be sent directly to the customer’s home. Thanks to this initiative, the automaker also aims to reach those people who prefer virtual stores to traditional physical points of purchase. The Ford store on eBay joins the FordPartners’ network of service centers, among the purchasing channels available to customers.

Car manufacturers continue to exploit more and more digital tools to bring customers closer and to offer them new services. Ford Italy has announced that it has officially inaugurated its shop within eBay . The customers of the Blue Oval house will be able to take advantage of this ecommerce platform to purchase original accessories for their cars. All with the utmost convenience since a computer, smartphone or tablet PC is enough.

Within this eBay marketplace, people will be able to find one selection of over 450 accessories ranging from transport systems, such as bicycle racks and roof racks, to alloy wheels, from infotainment systems to wall-box charging stations for plug-in and electric hybrid vehicles. This is certainly an interesting novelty that allows people to find and purchase the accessories they need more easily. Valerio Brenciaglia, Ford Service Director for the Italian market, explains:

In the current socio-economic scenario, even more than before, the only possible orientation for companies that want to compete successfully on the market is that aimed at change, improving the customer experience and digitizing processes and services. The reference context changes and therefore the consumer’s purchasing behavior changes, in the context of which, in particular, the propensity for online shopping is accelerating: 2021, in fact, represents a record year for e-commerce sales at a global level ( + 58% year on year) and Italy (+ 78%). With our eBay Store we intercept this trend, providing customers with a new way to meet their needs, get in touch with the Blue Oval and benefit from all the quality of original Ford accessories.

But the news did not end there. Also with a view to exploiting the new digital channels, Ford Italy has launched a own online shop. On the Ford Shop Online platform, customers will be able to order accessories for their vehicle directly from the manufacturer and have them delivered to their home or preferred Ford Partner, especially if professional installation is required.