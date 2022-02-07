Ford, long life to the manual gearbox

“SAVE THE MANUAL”- Overtaking, in the space of a few years, risks being consumed a little in all categories. First of all, due to mass electrification, but also because the new generations of European motorists are now putting comfort first. And so the automatic transmissions, now practically present by default on the vast majority of suvs, sedans and even high-performance cars, risk erasing the dear, old ones forever manual gearboxes. Saving the clutch pedal, in perspective, today appears to be a practically impossible mission, even if – ironically – in the United States, where almost everyone has been driving in Drive since the 1950s, the Ford who is doing everything to preserve at least the gestures of the action with which we are used to moving from one gear to another.

HOW DOES IT WORK – The idea of ​​the Ford, for the moment, it seems to be a concrete possibility to keep alive as long as possible a mechanism that in the eyes of most today seems anachronistic, if not already out of time. But how does the manual transmission of the future according to Ford? It is quite simple: the driver, following the classic H-pattern, will continue to move the shift stick as he always has, but to do so he will no longer have to press the clutch pedal. The danger of jamming or the classic “scratch” does not exist, because the connection between the disc, the pressure plate and the thrust bearing is no longer physical, but electronically managed through an algorithm formulated in such a way as to disengage the clutch at the exact moment in which a sensor placed on the gear knob detects the possibility of a shift in gear and re-engage it immediately afterwards, at the conclusion of the insertion of the desired gear. This, in summary, the operating principle illustrated in patent already deposited by Ford and taken up by the magazine Muscle Cars & Trucksaccording to which Ford could launch its new manual gearbox without the clutch pedal already in 2023on the new Mustang, later extending it to the Bronco and the ST versions of the Fiesta and Focus.

DOESN’T CHANGE EVERYTHING – The solution, however, in order not to completely dissatisfy the purists could also be less “drastic”, providing – even without a mechanical connection – a button control on the dashboard or directly on the pedal. This would allow, on sportier models, to electronically operate the clutch, speeding up the changes based on the force exerted by the hand on the knob. It is important to point out that, in any case, in order to ensure the displacement of the release bearing, the mechanism will continue to adopt a hydraulic connection between the master cylinder and the slave cylinder of the clutch. Finally, the synchronizers, gears, including the constant mesh one, and the forks would also remain entirely similar to the components used on traditional manual gearboxes.