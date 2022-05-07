Ford mocks Elon Musk in his new ad

Ford, which in recent months has considerably increased its commitment to sustainable mobility with an investment of up to 50,000 million dollars in the development of electric vehicles, has not wanted to miss the opportunity to mess with Elon Musk, who is CEO of its main Rival: Tesla. The American company directed by Jim Farley has published a new ad that mocks the tycoon —without directly mentioning it— for, among other things, “wanting to fly their spaceships when the going gets tough.”

The spot, devoted primarily to Ford workers and how the company produces virtually all of its vehicles on American soil, begins by showing black-and-white images of, among other things, a person using their smartphone and a spaceship taking off from its base . Meanwhile, a voiceover, that of Bryan Cranston (breaking bad), narrates: “at this moment it might seem that the only people who matter are the loudest, those who want to shoot things down and then fly around in their personal spaceships when the going gets tough“. And highlighting the benefits of Ford, continues: “we have 182,000 people. And they are creating. Big things, new things, things that change the way we do things.”

Both the clips and the voice-over message during the first seconds of the ad make a clear reference to the tycoon’s recent events. Musk is on everyone’s lips for acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. He has also shown a great deal of interest in space travel to Mars.

Ford also messes with Tesla bragging about its production and its workers

The rest of the video, although intended to highlight the work of Ford workers and the company’s progress, also seems to serve as a mockery of Elon Musk. And more specifically; toward Tesla. The mobility company claims to assemble “more cars in the United States than any other vehicle manufacturer.” It’s a clear blow to Tesla’s meager US production. Ford, finally, mentions the following words of his employees: “you may not know their names, but these people get up every day to work together, so that we can all move forward.” Is this another reference to Musk and his employee-related issues at Tesla?

Musk, for the moment, has not made any comments related to this announcement.



