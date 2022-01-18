Ford Mondeo sedan 2022: images, characteristics, engines

Dedicated to China. The Mondeo has been marketed in China since 2002 with the same characteristics as the globally known variants, but for the new generation an approach dedicated to the needs and tastes of local customers has been chosen, not necessarily aligned with the brand image. on other markets. In fact, here we find full-width LED lights with an unprecedented layout, very shaped wheel arches and a slender cut of the roof, which thanks to the two-tone coloring appears even lower and streamlined. With 63 mm more in length and 23 mm more in width, the proportions are also sportier than the previous generation: an aspect in which the design team wanted to pay homage to the tradition of the brand. The interiors are still top secret, as is the range of powertrains, but in all likelihood there will be important links with what has already been seen on the Evos crossover, offered for the moment with only the 245 HP Ecoboost engine.