Ford Mustang GT350R: Ken Miles’ first Shelby is up for auction!

Already sold for $ 3.5 million, the first GT350 prototype will go on sale at an even higher price at auction house Mecum Auctions.

There Mustang Shelby it is one of the sports cars that made entire generations of motorists fall in love with it: we have seen it in version GT500 Eleanor in the famous film “Out in 60 seconds” with Nicolas Cage, but we must remember that the first model ever bore the initials GT350 and was built way back in 1965. The first of a very long series of successes, starting from a particular model sold in 2020 at the record figure of 3.5 million dollars … because it was the prototype version even led by Ken Miles!

With the name of Shelby GT350R Prototype and chassis number 5R002, this car can be seen as the progenitor of an entire generation and has become over time the rarest and most coveted by collectors: unfortunately the previous owner has already decided to resell it and in fact the next January 6-16, 2022 will be the protagonist ofKissimmee auction announced by Mecum Auctions, where it is possible to view it properly to this address.

With the nickname of “Flying Mustang“, This Shelby GT350R was the first to win a race, following which it participated in the SCCA Championship of 1965 winning ten more successes. It was driven by very important names in motoring including the aforementioned Ken Miles, Bob Bondurant, Chuck Cantwell, Peter Brock and Jerry Titus, before being bought by Bill Clawson of Ford Performance which, at the time, replaced its engine with an experimental unit derived from GT40.

After some more competition, the frame 5R002 ended up in abandonment and was exposed since 1989 in the Shelby Museum in Boulder, Colorado: the particular interest in its history subsequently convinced her John Brown’s Thoroughbred Restorations to completely restore it to bring it back to its original condition and make it the protagonist in 2014 of the famous Concorso d’Eleganza of Amelia Island. Today, after the whims of its last owner, it is therefore again on sale and he is just waiting for a new master who knows how to give him so much love: will you be the next to write off the check?