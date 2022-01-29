Ford Mustang Mach-E turns you into a 007 during charging stops

Ford has created an interactive game (still in the form of a concept) inside its Mustang Mach-E, instructing players to solve clues and follow different directions to get out of a sort of “Escape Room”. The game interfaces with specific vehicle control functions, such as air conditioning, speakers and electric seats, to improve cabin immersion while playing.





A pleasant gimmick that allows the customer to pass the time while the vehicle is being charged (later it could be a form of entertainment while driving with 100% autonomous driving). The game, themed 007, turns the players into spies and gives you the task of delivering a precious package. To juggle the intrigues, the vehicle’s speaker system, electric seats, air conditioning system but also other elements of the car will come to your aid.





To play there is a need to have them with us an iOS device which must be connected to the vehicle via Apple CarPlay. The game is for now just a concept, developed by Ford of Europe with input from the Software Enablement & Research team of the Ford Emerging Technology & Innovation group and the IoT research team based in Palo Alto, California. The video game was developed with the intent of help people familiarize themselves with all the new features of their vehicles.

