Ford new 2022: models; motors; previews

For Ford the transition to electric, at least in this part of the world, has just begun: the Blue Oval House has only the iconic Mustang Mach-E on its list, almost a white fly in the middle of a range of more classic sedans and SUVs where electrification reaches its maximum to Kuga and Explorer plug-ins. But things are about to change.

The plan for Europe in fact envisages completing the transition between 2026, the year in which all the models will be hybrid or electric, and 2030, when even the former will disappear. But getting there with the gradual introduction of battery-powered models starting from the middle and upper segments. This is why alongside the updates of small and compact, in the order Fiesta, Focus and Kuga in part already seen, in 2022 an electrified novelty of a larger size is also expected.

Here are the Ford news of 2022

Ford Fiesta 2022

The first novelty that we will see materially in 2022 is the renewal Ford Fiesta, already launched in autumn but which with the beginning of the new year will begin to be delivered to the first customers. The aesthetic changes focus on the bumpers, grille and rims and on the headlight technology, with the LED Matrix system for the higher trim levels.

Ford Fiesta restyling 2022

On the other hand, the technical innovations include the display, now completely digital of the 12.3 “TFT type, and further implementations of the safety systems among which the useful Wrong-Way Alert which warns the driver with an acoustic signal that they have passed two consecutive no-access signs to ramps and motorway junctions.

As for the range, all petrol, it goes from the 75 bhp 1.1 to the 3-cylinder 1.0 turbo Ecoboost with 125 bhp mild hybrid technology up to the powerful 1.5, again 3-cylinder, 200 bhp of the ST. Prices are instead between 17,500 and 31,000 euros. Range entirely a 5 doors with the exception of the ST, the only one still available even with only 3 doors, for one of the models that will therefore inaugurate the 2022 novelty calendar from January.

First name Ford Fiesta Car body 3-door (ST only) or 5-door sedan Engines gas Check-in date January 2022 Prices from 17,500 to 31,000 euros

Ford Focus restyling

Here, too, we have already seen it all: the renewed Ford Focus was presented a few weeks ago and for her too these are relatively light aesthetic and technical updates: in fact, the headlights change, now LED as standard with integrated fog lights, the mask with logo in the center of the grille and other details. In addition, on the wagon, there are improvements to the cargo space.

Ford Focus restyling 2022

The arrival at the dealership is scheduled for spring. Other innovations include the renewed infotainment with 13.2 “central touchscreen and SYNC 4 operating system with expanded connectivity. The choice of transmissions increases with the arrival of the 7-speed dual-clutch Powershift gearbox, option for i 1.0 Ecoboost from 125 and 155 HP mild hybrid at 48 V. The diesel engines and the version remain in their place ST 2.3 Turbo with 280 HP.

First name Ford Focus Car body 5p sedan or station wagon Engines petrol, mild hybrid petrol, diesel Check-in date March 2022 Prices from 26,500 to 41,700 euros

Ford Kuga Restyling

A few months after the Focus one, the restyling of Kuga will debut. The masked specimens surprised in testing suggest concentrated changes as usual on the front and rear, with sharper lights and a new LED light signature, tweaks to the grille, rear lights and the same other innovations seen on the Focus such as the SYNC 4 system.

Ford Kuga restyling 2022

The presentation is expected for half the year, the price list should be confirmed at least in the structure unless Ford decides to orient the rich and articulated range more on electrification, with an upgrade of the versions 2.5 Hybrid and 2.5 Plug-in Hybrid and perhaps, the reduction or complete elimination of diesel offers.

First name Ford Kuga Car body Compact SUV Engines petrol also hybrid and plug-in hybrid, diesel also mild hybrid (to be confirmed) Check-in date June 2022 Prices –

Ford electric SUV

The model that will virtually take the place of the Mondeo, destined as we know to leave the scene next year, will be different according to the markets, but always with a common denominator, the high wheels.

The media, a global success from ’93 until the beginning of the last decade, has in fact seen a slow decline in more recent times, largely due to the shift in customer preferences towards SUV and crossover.

For this reason, Ford has decided to replace it with one, or more than one, of these. The differences lie in the strategies established for the different areas of the world: in China the Evos already exists, which is a medium-sized electrified crossover, but destined only for that market. For North America, where the dynasties of the various Explorer, Expedition etc … have been dominating for several years, we are thinking of a similar model, with hybrid engines.

Different speech for Europe, where given the excellent response of the Mach-E and considering the intention to completely electrify the range between 2026 and 2030, one could immediately focus on a battery-powered model. Perhaps one of the two EVs that the House already has in development, perhaps the one surprised in testing with a fake Mustang Mach-E body but a visibly longer wheelbase.

First name to be confirmed Car body Mid-size SUV Engines electric and (possibly) hybrids Check-in date November 2022 Prices –

Ford Ranger

The new generation of the Ford Ranger pickup was officially streamed last year November 24 with several new features, some of which go against the grain. It is more robust, improved off-road performance but also more connected (thanks to the SYNC4 system), comfortable and safe.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2022

However, it still does not yield to the lure of electrification, presenting itself with 2.3 Ecoboost petrol engines and 2.0 4-cylinder diesel engines (evolution of the current ones) or with an unreleased 3.0 V6 always on diesel. For the launch and detail of the Italian range, however, it will be necessary to wait a few more months: the commercial debut is in fact expected from June in the countries of the Asia-Pacific area and only in the autumn in Europe, where it could arrive directly as MY 2023.