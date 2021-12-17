Ford, no safety award for Bronco 2021

The four-door SUV Bronco 2021 from Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) failed to earn the coveted security award forInsurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the industry group said Wednesday.

What happened

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company did not win the award. The headrests of the Bronco 2021 SUV do not guarantee good protection against whiplash injuries and its headlights do not illuminate sufficiently when cornering.

Vehicles eligible for IIHS recognition must achieve maximum scores in six different impact resistance ratings: Driver Side Small Front Overlay, Passenger Side Front Small Overlay, Front Moderate Overlay, Original Side Test, Roof Strength, and Headrest Test.

The Bronco scored well in five of the six impact resistance tests, but scored low on the headrest test. Indeed, during a simulated rear-end collision, the test dummy’s neck was subjected to moderate force.

Because it is important

Ford began delivering the Bronco this summer and, by the end of November, it was reported to have sold around 26,000 units of the popular mid-size SUV.

The IIHS is considered by car manufacturers to be one of the leading safety agencies for evaluating vehicles based on several parameters.

