Ford, profits below forecasts and low volumes: the stock is sinking

Shares in Ford plunged in the afternoon (more than -11%, bringing the deficit to -19% in 2022) after the automaker missed its quarterly earnings estimates and warned that 2022 could start with the step. wrong for the known global problems with the supply chain and then to see an improvement over the course of the year, all to the benefit of profits. The Dearborn, Illinois-based automaker posted earnings per share of 26 cents, below the market’s average estimate of 45 cents.

Yet revenue increased 5% to $ 37.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Profit was 12.3 billion, the best result since 2016 and compared with a loss of 2.8 billion in 2020. The investment in the newly-listed Rivian resulted in a gain of 8.2 billion, by what Rivian halved. the capitalization from the debut in November to 100 billion. Net profit for the whole of 2021 of 17.9 billion, saw a sharp increase compared to the loss of 1.3 billion suffered in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted Ebit for 2021 was 10 billion, about four times the result of 2020. For 2022, it is expected at 8%, including 10% in North America. If this goal were achieved it would be a year ahead of schedule. Volumes, another item that the market has judged insufficient, are estimated by Ford to increase, between 10 and 15%.

The problem is that analysts had predicted growth double digit. The shortage of components, especially the infamous microchips, will also weigh on vehicle deliveries to dealerships this quarter.

“We have an incredible demand for our products – commented John Lawler, the chief financial officer -. It is the supply chains that limit what we could produce and what we could supply ». In addition to chips, the thorn in the side is represented by raw materials, whose prices exploded during 2021 and which could weigh 2 billion dollars on the accounts of the second manufacturer made in the USA.

Investors praised CEO Jim Farley’s effort to accelerate Ford’s transition to electric vehicles, increasing shares by 136% last year. Ford’s market capitalization even briefly exceeded $ 100 billion. In recent weeks, however, the valuation has fallen to around 70 billion.