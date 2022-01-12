Ford Puma 2022, that’s why it is one of the best-selling cars and suvs in Italy

Sporty, spacious, characterized by a compact and dynamic design: this is how the Ford Puma 2022, one of the best-selling compact cars and suvs precisely because it is capable of captivating and guaranteeing excellent performance at the same time.

A car suitable for travel as well as for navigating the streets of big cities, the Ford Puma does not seem to contradict the expectations of those who have chosen it. Let’s see why.

The eye-catching design of the compact Ford Puma suv starts from the measures: 4.20 meters in length or a little more, with the Ecosport version on 4.10 meters and a very spacious trunk with 456 liters of useful volume with a nice surprise: it is the Ford MegaBox, a sort of hatch with 80 liters of additional volume, placed on the bottom of the boot, which can also be used to transport particularly high objects (up to about 115 cm) in an upright position, a space definitely suitable for the possible transport of dirty objects and easily washable.

Fascinating it style, with sinuous features, with front headlights and gems oriented to follow the shapes of the wheel arches, diamond grille, wavy side, presence of full LED headlights, including fog lights.

The interior is also beautiful, where refined materials and finishes stand out, removable and washable seats with optional massage function, 8-inch SYNC3 infotainment, 12.3-inch virtual instrumentation (on request).

Moving on to the engine sector, the Ford Puma 2022 boasts the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, with a belt mechanism that acts as a starter and energy generator, with 11.5 kW of energy recovery and development, which intervenes both to support the engine and to extend the start & stop phases.

There are two power variants of the Puma mild-hybrid EcoBoost available: 125 and 155 horses, respectively with declared consumption of 5.4 and 5.6 liters / 100 km in the mixed. An EcoBlue diesel (1.5-liter) and the arrival of the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are also expected.

Two versions are available for the Ford Puma 2022 suv: Titanium and ST-Line. The Titanium trim is the most captivating and stylish, characterized by scattered chrome plating between the grille and side, interior with leather-like steering wheel and wood-effect dashboard inserts, standard 18 ″ wheels.

The ST-Line set-up is sportier: 18 or 19-inch wheels stand out, suspensions with specific springs and shock absorbers, grille with matt links and glossy black frame, interior with steering wheel with flat crown at the bottom, seats that can be choose with partial leather upholstery, gear lever and pedal set available in aluminum.