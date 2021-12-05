Ford Ranger: Raptor, Stormtrack and Wolftrack, trial of special versions

The best-selling pick-up in Italy updates the range with three interpretations with different personalities in the name of professional use, leisure time and performance

A versatile and robust vehicle par excellence, the Ranger pickup is one of Ford’s most iconic models. A true American symbol in the world, its diffusion in Europe is significantly more limited. In Italy, its purchase also collides with a homologation as a truck and not a car. But the leading role remains, so much so that Ranger Ford dominates the Italian pick-up segment with around 43% of the market share. A success celebrated by three special versions, created to conclude a memorable generation and which from 2023 will give space to a completely new model that will also integrate electrified versions. Ranger Stormtrack, Wolftrack and Raptor are thus added to the customized aesthetic and specific equipment already in the range, maintaining the proverbial reliability in any context of use.

Ford Ranger Wolftrack – The entry model to the special series is the Wolftrack version. It is a proposal designed especially for professionals and for those who use the Ranger to meet needs not only in their free time. Robust and solid, it is based on the chassis of the Ranger Xlt and is equipped with a 2.0 liter 170 HP EcoBlue Diesel engine. Transmission can be manual or automatic with 10 gears. The passenger compartment is finished with good care even if the materials (obviously) are not refined, preferring solutions presumably more suited to the context of use. The on-board entertainment system is the Ford Sync 3 on an 8 ”screen: it has clear graphics, intuitive use logic and compatibility with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The technical scheme provides for the possibility of engaging the four-wheel drive even when in gear, while for the reduced it is necessary that the car is stationary and in neutral. Off-road, the power reserve is more than enough to confidently overcome even the most demanding obstacles. Excellent traction, with the car that has never shown particular uncertainties in dealing with mud and sandy surfaces. Essential in content and form, it is sold with 17 ”alloy wheels as standard equipment. The starting price is 34,250 euros excluding VAT.

Ford Ranger Stormtrack – The Stormtrack set-up is of a higher level. The aesthetic care is already one of the elements that most enrich the product: the Rapid Red color is very pleasant and the bodywork is crossed by two parallel black stripes from the bonnet to the body. The cabin has a more sophisticated look, with seats upholstered in leather and embellished with contrasting red stitching. Overall, the impression is to get on board a car that is valid for intense use and equally for usable in everyday life. You have the perception of being immersed in a quality product, because it is finished and furnished with greater constructive care. The on-board entertainment system is instead the usual Ford Sync 3. The differences are not only in terms of image: under the bonnet there is the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel with 213 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission is automatic with ten gears. A consistent engine, very fast delivery with good power reserve. Stormtrack brilliantly comes out of the most complicated and unpredictable off-road situations, because it is equipped with an effective integral backed by an equally punctual electronics in the interventions. To assist the driver, there are numerous features that simplify maneuvers and use away from the asphalt, such as automatic downhill control, electronic gearboxes and differential lock. A vehicle that, if driven with the right awareness, can have a surprisingly wide range of use. Prices from 45 thousand euros excluding VAT

Ford Ranger Raptor SE – Always the most extreme interpretation of the Ranger project, the Raptor is renewed while remaining perfectly recognizable. Among the three special versions, it houses the most obvious aesthetic personalization, with generously sized Ford lettering in the center of the grille. The passenger compartment is enriched with refined materials, sporty details and contrasting red finishes. The engine is the same that equips the Stormtrack version: the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel with 213 hp and 500 Nm, updated however by the Ford Performance department. An evolution that allows the Ranger to ensure engaging driving, also thanks to a strengthened frame and custom-made Fox suspensions. A structure that, put to the test, which has shown a high level of reliability and efficiency: at 100 km / h on dirt there is not the slightest interference on stability and comfort on board has not been compromised at all. It is a high-level proposal that can satisfy the demands of a large clientele, from the point of view of performance and also of image. Raptor does not go unnoticed, has a pleasant drive and maintains an off-road concreteness that is a reference for its segment. The price, however, is quite high: 57,400 euros excluding VAT.

Conclusion – The current generation of Rangers says goodbye with three products that keep faith with the identity of the model, enriching it with aesthetic and technical contents. Ranger Wolftrack is mainly intended for professional use; Ranger Stormtrack is a valid work and leisure vehicle; Ranger Raptor SE a stimulating proposal in the pick-up segment, for off-road reliability and versatility of use. For all three the maximum load capacity is 3,500 kg. Three well-designed vehicles capable of extending the pick-up concept, as Ranger has been able to do since its arrival in Europe.

Judgment – Like it: off-road reliability and efficiency; good aesthetic customization that enriches the product; competitive price (for Wolftrack);

Do not like: The price of the Raptor SE is quite high; the Sync 3 system is pleasant but surpassed by the already available Sync 4 which will equip the next generation of Rangers;

Ford Ranger Raptor SE: technical sheet – Motorization: displacement: 1,997 cc; 4 online; power 213 Hp; maximum torque: 500 Nm;

Transmission: 10-speed automatic; traction: rear (integral insertable);

Dimensions: length: 5,400 mm; width: 2,030 mm; height: 1,870 mm; weight: 2.435 kg;

Performance: 0-100 km / h acceleration: 10.5 seconds; maximum speed: 170 km / h;

Co2 emissions: 133 g / km;

Price: starting from 57,400 euros

