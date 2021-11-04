Tech

Ford sells the Eluminator engine of the Mustang Mach-E GT, for crazy conversions. Like this

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
In late August, Ford announced that it would market its electric motor, called Eluminator, in the “crate” version, or sold in bulk ready to install, for the transformations they love so much in the United States, but this time in electric format.

A few months later we have the opportunity to take a first look at what is possible with this engine, which in the meantime has also become the engine of the GT version of the Mustang Mach-E. Ford Performance Division has converted to electric a Ford F-100 pickup 1978, just using the Illuminator.

Ford F-100 Eluminator

In reality, two motors were installed in the prototype, one for each axis, with one total power of 480 hp and 859 Nm of torque. This is a high-level conversion as, as you can see especially from the interior photo, several parts of the Mustang Mach-E have been transplanted into the F-100, including on-board displays and center console with the travel controls. Externally, the charging socket also looks the same as the electric Mustang.

Ford F-100 Eluminator

The Eluminator engine now on sale in crate version on the Ford Performance website, at the price of $ 3,900. Anyone wishing to try their hand at conversions will have to think of everything else, that is inverter, battery, and various management electronics. Ford has promised that it will try to expand its catalog, thus providing a complete ecosystem, which will be enough to assemble with the necessary skills.

Ford F-100 Eluminator

