Ford v Ferrari, the GT40 of the film up for auction – Classics

In 2019 the film arrived on the big screen “Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge”, also known by its original title “Ford v Ferrari”, the film that tells the story of Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles who developed the car that broke Maranello’s hegemony in the historic endurance race. Absolute protagonist on the big screen was the Ford GT40, the car that was able to beat the most popular racing cars of the Cavallino. Six replicas of Ford’s racing car were specially made to shoot the film, and one of those cars will soon be up for auction.

This replica of the Ford GT40 was made by Race Car Replicas, a specialist company based in Michigan and is the example used for the scenes related to the 24 Hours of Daytona. It has the classic red livery and bears the number 88 on the doors and bonnet. the car used in the film “Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge” is particularly faithful to the original one and is also equipped with an identification number and regular homologation: whoever wins the car at auction will therefore be able to use it whenever they want on the road, undoubtedly attracting the attention of the curious and passionate.

To push this replica of the Ford GT40 there is a 5.7 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine which delivers an unspecified power, according to some rumors close to 500 hp, combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. In the auction to be held between 8 and 11 September, in addition to the car, the original documentation and a poster of the film signed by the actors will also be offered.

