Ford was also talking about a new Bitcoin-like currency

December 4, 1921, The New York Tribune ran a story about Henry Ford’s groundbreaking project to replace the then gold-based currency system with a new “energy currency.”

Henry Ford’s futuristic vision

Ford it referred to a new energy currency, which appears to have incredible similarities to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin. The article was titled “Ford wants to replace gold with an energy currency and thus stop the war ”.

According to Ford Gold was the basis for the outbreak of the First World War, just as, according to Satoshi, fiat currencies were the basis of the serious financial crisis of 2008. Furthermore, as Ford explained to the newspaper, also its energy currency it would be produced in a limited number just like Bitcoin. Incredible then that which stated:

“The essential evil of gold in its relationship to war is the fact that it can be controlled. Break the control and stop the war ”.

The incredible similarity between Ford’s energy currency and bitcoin doesn’t stop there. As Ford argued, this new system could have broken what he himself called the banking cartel that existed at the time.

“It is simply a matter of thinking and calculating in terms other than those established by the international banking group to which we are so used to think that there are no other desirable standards”, Ford claimed.

Bitcoin breaks hegemony of monetary authorities

Bitcoin born from the famous white paper published on October 31, 2008 from Satoshi Nakamoto, had as its main objective that of breaking the hegemony of the large financial institutions over the world economy.

Satoshi’s was not such a brilliant intuition, if you think that almost a hundred years earlier there were similar projects like Henry Ford’s. And even a nobel prize like Friedrich Hayek he spoke in the 1970s of the excessive US control over money as a negative component of the economy.

He claimed Hayek:

“I don’t think we’ll ever get good money again before we get it out of the hands of the government.” That is, we cannot violently take it out of the hands of the government, all we can do is introduce in some sneaky way to introduce something that they cannot stop ”.

A statement that could very well have been contained in the famous Satoshi’s white paper.

Even the famous economist Milton Friedman he spoke of an idea of ​​digital currency as early as the late nineties.

He claimed the Economist:

“I think the Internet will be one of the main forces to reduce the role of the government.” The only thing missing, but which will soon be developed, is a reliable e-cash, a method by which on the Internet it is possible to transfer funds from A to B, without A knowing B or B knowing A ”.

Bitcoin an unstoppable revolution

Despite attempts by governments and central banks to discredit, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has exceeded $ 2 billion. El Salvador on September 7 made Bitcoin legal across the country, and other states would be thinking of doing the same thing. Its adoption is growing increasingly both as a bargaining chip and as a store of value in place of gold in an anti-inflationary perspective.

80 central banks are already studying the creation of a digital currency state, which can compete with private cryptocurrencies. in conclusion the revolution initiated by Satoshi in 2008, now seems to have reached a point of no return.