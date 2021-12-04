Business

Foreclosure of the current account if you do not pay by mid-December

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

There is a real danger of running into foreclosure of the current account for all those who do not comply within a few days, be careful.

In December there was a real risk of foreclosure of the current account
In December there is a real risk of foreclosure of the current account Photo from the web

Foreclosure of the current account, a danger for several Italians who will not be able to comply by the established date. There was also a micro extension to allow many to be able to have a little more time, but after the deadline the provision will become operational and consequently will affect anyone who has not managed to honor a particular and very specific tribute.

These are the installments of the scrapping ter. Unfortunately, the current economic situation is decidedly unfavorable for many, since in the spring of 2020 the economy began to slow down and then slow down more and more due to the pandemic.

The economic recovery is proceeding too slowly and many are unable to overcome the difficulties that have been going on for almost two years now. The foreclosure of the current account will unfortunately be the consequence for those who will not be able to comply with the payments due.

Foreclosure of the current account, a possible risk

Photos from the web

There will be no further extension or postponement that may be envisaged. We will have to pay and there will be no discounts, despite various political exponents also of different currents have launched appeals to the Executive to once again extend a hand to the taxpayers.

You may also be interested in: Increased bills, how to avoid the super sting

After all, the current period is decidedly particular and difficult for almost everyone. It must be said, however, that the Government has also budgeted everything a variety of bonuses which require precise parameters so that citizens can apply in order to request them.

You may also be interested in: Blackout risk, Italy is shaking: the politician warns: “Christmas in the cold”

You may also be interested in: Divorce bonus, provides 800 euros per month: how to get it

Bonuses that concern various aspects and that are able to make us return the expenses incurred even with important figures. Then another well-known novelty that will take place starting next year, now imminent, will concern the reform of

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Superbonus 110% extended until 2023. What is it and who is entitled to it: here is the GUIDE and all the DEADLINES

1 week ago

Ftse Mib towards bullish spurt? Buy Unicredit or Intesa?

November 1, 2021

Petrol and diesel, updated fuel prices

2 weeks ago

3 clever tricks to keep your feet warm in your shoes and immediately feel better even on the wettest and coldest days

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button