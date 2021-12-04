Foreclosure of the current account if you do not pay by mid-December

There is a real danger of running into foreclosure of the current account for all those who do not comply within a few days, be careful.

Foreclosure of the current account, a danger for several Italians who will not be able to comply by the established date. There was also a micro extension to allow many to be able to have a little more time, but after the deadline the provision will become operational and consequently will affect anyone who has not managed to honor a particular and very specific tribute.

These are the installments of the scrapping ter. Unfortunately, the current economic situation is decidedly unfavorable for many, since in the spring of 2020 the economy began to slow down and then slow down more and more due to the pandemic.

The economic recovery is proceeding too slowly and many are unable to overcome the difficulties that have been going on for almost two years now. The foreclosure of the current account will unfortunately be the consequence for those who will not be able to comply with the payments due.

Foreclosure of the current account, a possible risk

There will be no further extension or postponement that may be envisaged. We will have to pay and there will be no discounts, despite various political exponents also of different currents have launched appeals to the Executive to once again extend a hand to the taxpayers.

After all, the current period is decidedly particular and difficult for almost everyone. It must be said, however, that the Government has also budgeted everything a variety of bonuses which require precise parameters so that citizens can apply in order to request them.

Bonuses that concern various aspects and that are able to make us return the expenses incurred even with important figures. Then another well-known novelty that will take place starting next year, now imminent, will concern the reform of