Foreign albums to be released in 2022 :: all the previews

With the arrival of 2022, here is the wait to be able to listen new albums, already announced or in the works. The year that to start already brings with it several artists ready to return with unreleased records, together with the hope (common to all) of being able to listen to them live, on tour, as was customary until the first months of 2020. Here, to follow some projects that we will listen to in 202, by Avril Lavigne and Kendrick Lamar.

Aaliyah: This is the singer’s first posthumous album, Unstoppable, expected in 2022. The lead single, “Poison” with The Weeknd, is already out and Blackground Records founder and Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson has already confirmed that the project will include some featuring along with Drake, Future and more.

Christina Aguilera: There is expectation for the EP in Spanish by the singer, after the two singles released in 2021. And fans are hoping that there may also be something coming for the English and international market … Moreover, Liberation is now out in 2018 …

Avril Lavigne: The new album is scheduled for February 2022 and the singer assured: “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to do in my career”

“My message is to know who you are and to trust who you are. Many of these songs are about having the strength to walk away if someone doesn’t see it. I wanted to make sure I was writing music that people could relate to. It’s about valuing yourself and knowing that you are good enough. It is truly a love letter for women ”.

Blink 182: In early 2021, Travis Barker revealed that blink had “done 60%” of the new record, adding that they have done some amazing collaborations with the likes of Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell. That has obviously changed, with Mark Hoppus rightfully diverting his energies to his health, but with the bassist / singer declared cured of cancer, fans are hoping the album may now be finished. On Mark’s part, he doesn’t rule out anything, including a reunion with Tom DeLonge. “We haven’t really talked about it, but I’m open to anything in the future,” he told GQ.

Cardi B: After two years of independent hits – “WAP” in 2020 and “Up” in 2021 – Cardi B has finally promised that her long-awaited sequel to Invasion Of Privacy will arrive in 2022: “I have to release this album next year”, he said in a recent Instagram post.

Grimes: the new album is expected in 2022, although its exact release date has not yet been confirmed. The album already promises a new spectacular era, anticipated by the single “Player Of Games”

Kendrick Lamar: It’s been 5 years since Kendrick Lamar released his latest studio album, DAMN., In 2017. While it’s true that nothing has really been confirmed as to when his next record will arrive, whispers and rumors point to the new year as the right time. Perhaps no indicator is stronger than what the man himself posted on a website in August 2021, in which he revealed that he was working on his “final album for TDE” and will see us “soon enough”.

Lizzo: The superstar gave the world his first single that anticipates the highly anticipated record, a few months ago, in 2021, with the song Rumors, together with Cardi B.

Machine Gun Kelly: He is again working closely with Travis Barker and the music – who he described as “guitar heavyBut with a darker sound than Tickets To My Downfall – it will probably be available sooner than you think. “By the time you open your eyes and it’s 2022, you’ll have something to hear,” he joked.

Metallica: Speaking on The Fierce Life podcast in May, James Hetfield said he wrote “quite a few songs” that would hopefully become an album. “Well, let’s hope for a new album,” he added. “Whatever you call it these days, I guess it’s an album, a CD, a bunch of songs, a collection, whatever, a stream or the way you get your music now.” Then in September Lars Ulrich told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk: “We’re on that road. I don’t know if it’s cohesive enough to call it an album … “

Paramore: After a brief stint as a solo artist, Hayley Williams and her longtime bandmates Paramore are back in the studio, working on their next album. The band’s last record together was 2017’s bubbly and brilliant After Laughter, and while there are no more details on their next project yet, it’s slated to arrive in 2022. After all, “Paramore can’t be ‘on hiatus. ‘forever now can we, ”Wiliams joked last year.

Rihanna: After years of absence and months of promises about new music you are working on, maybe 2022 will be the right year?

Sky Ferreira: The world has been waiting for Sky Ferreira’s next album since 2013, and for almost the same time the singer has been promising his imminent arrival. On December 17, Ferreira posted on Instagram that “this time it will really come out” in 2022.

Slipknot: Speaking on HardDrive Radio a couple of weeks ago, Corey Taylor revealed that Slipknot are aiming for the spring release of their upcoming seventh album. “The goal is to get it ready for the mix in January so that we can get it out two or three months later,” he said. The singer previously told Consequence that the new music was “an expansion of where we were We Are Not Your Kind”

Britney Spears: After the end of her father’s tutelage, the singer announced that she was working on new music. Will it be a single? A record? In any case, the expectation is high (along with the hopes of the fans)

Taylor Swift: Which album will you re-record? Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 or Reputation? Whatever it is, it will likely arrive in 2022 if it maintains its current pace of releasing two “Taylor versions” per year. Unless, in the meantime, he decides to publish unreleased music …

The Weeknd: His next album – which he announced as “Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder at the best party of your fucking life” – will probably be released in 2022