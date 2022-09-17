Foreign doctors: Spain, engine of attraction

The World Health Organization (WHO) approves and praises the channels that Spain has made available to foreign doctors and nurses to speed up their entry into the National Health System (SNS). A series of “special measures” that, according to the international organization, have made the country one of the most attractive destinations for health professionals trained inside and outside the European Union.

These are some of the conclusions drawn from the report on the employment situation of health professionals in Europe, signed by researchers linked to the World Health Organization.

According to the study, both Spain and Germany and UK In 2020, they were the main countries of destination for doctors and nurses trained abroad, a fact motivated not only by the facilities for international circulation but also by the measures that these countries have implemented internally to facilitate the incorporation of external talent.

How many foreign doctors arrive in Spain?

The statistics confirm this. According to a study by Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), only in 2021 they joined the SNS 4,293 doctors coming from abroad, a level that over the last decade was only surpassed in 2019. Most of the doctors came from Colombia (664), although there has been an increase in specialists from Argentina (564) and Ecuador (363).

“Freedom of movement and mutual recognition of the qualifications of some health professions, such as doctors, dentists, nurses, midwives and pharmacists, have facilitated the interregional mobility in the European Union. In addition, many countries are destinations for personnel from other nations not belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) ”, the WHO affects its study.

It also indicates that some countries, such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Ireland or the United Kingdom, have launched “special measures to speed up the registration process to accelerate the incorporation of professionals trained abroad.

Validation of foreign titles

In the case of Spain, as advanced Medical Writing, The Ministry of Health will try to alleviate the shortage of doctors in specialties such as Family, Psychiatry or Occupational Medicine adding marches to the processing of “all the phases of procedure” of validation of foreign titles.

According to sources from the Ministry of Health, the resolution of the applications depends on two key points, the file and the proposed report of the Evaluation Committee. In this sense, the department of Carolina Darias emphasizes that a “crash plan” for the recognition of titles of specialist in Health Sciences “which has made it possible to streamline the reports of prior verification of the applications and the assessment by the Evaluation Committee”.