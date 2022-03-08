Foreign footballers can say goodbye to Russia and Ukraine: here are the most important profiles

MilanNews.it

The war in Ukraine makes FIFA change the rules too. Because, at least temporally, starting from March 10, foreign players (and coaches) will be able to request the suspension of the contract until the end of the season in Ukraine and Russia, both set for June 30, 2022. And the clubs that will buy them they will be able to take two (maximum) by April 7, 2022.

In Russia.

There are a lot of foreign footballers in Russia. Obviously the most important colony is the Brazilian one, in particular at Zenit with Malcom, Douglas Santos and Wendel, plus Claudinho and Yuri Alberto, the latter arrived in January to take the place of Azmoun, who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen. To them, in the high-sounding names, are also added Pablo from Lokomotiv Moscow and Wanderson from Krasnodar. The situation of the Colombians is also interesting, with Wilmar Barrios as a star, but also Jhon Cordoba, center forward, but also Jorge Carrascal, close to Serie A in several circumstances. Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the most expensive in his national team. Attacking midfielder Yusuf Jazici is also good profile, while for those looking for a striker there is Quincy Promes, Dutch. The Croatian colony is also discreet, with Moro, Jedvaj (formerly Rome) and Uremovic, in addition to the well-known Lovren. The interesting French are two, like Samuel Gigot and Remy Cabella, then Jordan Larsson (Swedish), as well as Szymanski and Krichowiak for Poland. But also an old acquaintance like Diego Laxalt.

In Ukraine.

Obviously the situation in Ukraine is much worse, as many clubs risk no longer having a stadium at the end of the war – with many problems already – and many may opt to leave. Many of Shakhtar, from Tete to Dodo, passing through David Neres, Pedrinho, Alan Patrick or the old acquaintance of Sassuolo, Marlon. Then Marcos Antonio and Manor Solomon, a highly regarded Israeli. For those looking for a great center forward there is Lassina Traoré, former Ajax, while in Dynamo Kiev there is Vitinho.