Foreign medical approvals in Spain: without speeding up

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Ministry of Universities has closed the door to making an exception to speed up the homologations of the titles of doctors who have completed their studies abroad. The team of Joan Subirats will prepare the accreditations according to the strict order of entry”, without granting exceptions due to the lack of doctors. A step aside that occurs at the gates of a demonstration in front of its headquarters of the non-community group.

Portfolio sources have explained to Medical Writing that will adhere to Law of Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations of the year 2015 to set the schedule for medical records from outside our borders. Only some variation is contemplated by a “motivated order” such as the “exception made during the pandemic due to the need for health professionals”.

This point of view collides with the plans of the Ministry of Health, which does want to prioritize homologation of titles in the five most deficient branches. Family, Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis and Occupational Medicine have already been placed as the keys to strengthening the National Health System. Although the Subirats team has recalled that it is not part of its tasks: “It should be remembered that the Ministry of Universities It does not have competence for the homologations of the specialties in Medicine”, they have pointed



Demonstration of non-community citizens in front of Universities

This strategy has been disclosed to the doors of a new manifestation which will take place on August 16. The Front of Medical Professionals for Fair Homologation has called a peaceful demonstration in front of the Ministry of Universities in protest at the petitions that the applicants have received to incorporate a statement of truth to your documentsa “requirement never requested before” that they fear will further delay the procedure and prevent them from arriving on time to the MIR of 2023.

A few days after the claim, Universities have opened up a process of dialogue with the group as they have already done in recent weeks with psychologists or dentists to solve your problems homologation details. “We are fully prepared to listen and dialogue with all groups in order to find the necessary solutions”, they pointed out.

Meanwhile the government clings to the three axis plan that they have designed with the aim of accelerating homologations in the entire set of professions. Two of the fundamental pillars are the digitization of procedures request and consultation of the file, as well as the reinforcement technical requalification of personnel with which a “more agile and efficient processing” is pursued.

The other great reform with which they intend to reverse the situation is the approval of the Royal Decree on Homologations and Declaration of Equivalence of Foreign Titles which is currently facing its parliamentary processing phase. The Subirats team trusts that it is approved “coming soon”. Something that could arrive as early as September. The standard will simplify administrative procedures, consolidate digitization and give rise to the creation of a Technical Analysis Commission to monitor the process.

“The Ministry of Universities has been working since the beginning of this legislature in the improvement of the system of homologation of qualificationsnot only for medical professionals, for which it has been adopting a series of measures”, added the Executive.