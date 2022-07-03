Foreign Ministry before Maduro’s accusations about alleged attacks from Colombia

This Saturday, the rumor that Iván Márquez had been killed in Venezuela gained strength throughout the day. The leader of the dissidents, known for his terror and his trail of crimes, had been hiding in the neighboring country for the last few years, after having betrayed the peace process with the Santos government.

Meanwhile, Nicolás Maduro encouraged fear in his country on Twitter with a false story about an “attack against the national electricity system and against personalities from the Bolivarian government.”

After Maduro assured that, from Colombia, President Iván Duque has planned such attacks on the Venezuelan electrical system, the Foreign Ministry, led by Marta Lucía Ramírez, issued a statement rejecting the situation and assuring that they are accusations to divert attention from what what really happens in Venezuela.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Colombia, It strongly rejects the lying, cynical and irresponsible accusations made by the dictator Nicolás Maduro against our country.”, says the first part of the statement.

It also says “as is customary, once again the dictator Maduro launches smoke screens accusing the Government of Colombia of alleged actions against Venezuela, a country that we Colombians and our government deeply respect and love. These accusations are baseless.”

Guard Up! From Colombia, attacks are planned against the National Electric System and against personalities of the Bolivarian Government. High Alert! Let us defeat the threats that the outgoing government of Colombia intends against our country. Highest Morale! pic.twitter.com/tVPEEgciYV – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 3, 2022

In the statement they conclude by affirming that the accusations made by Maduro are due to the possible death of Iván Márquez, leader of the FARC dissidents, in Venezuela.

“Once again the dictator tries to divert attention from the delicate political, economic, social situation and the violation of human rights suffered by Venezuela and Of course, this smoke screen comes out precisely today, when the world is aware of the presence, and possibly the death, in Venezuelan territory, of Iván Márquez, another of the drug-trafficking leaders of the FARC dissidents, who during the past 4 years operated openly in Venezuela with the complicity of the power that ended the democracy of the neighboring country,” the statement said.

Marquez’s death It would have occurred in the midst of the brutal war that is being waged in Venezuelan territory between criminal organizations to keep control of the illicit drug trafficking business.especially in the border area with Colombia.

It should be remembered that the Colombian Government has said on several occasions that Nicolás Maduro protects not only the FARC dissidents in his country, but also the guerrilla commanders of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Now, these statements by Maduro against the Duque government come after the president made harsh statements in WEEK. In an interview with its director, Vicky Dávila, the president was launched against the dictator.

“We have a Siamese twin relationship with Venezuela. We have already welcomed almost two million migrants in our territory, but clearly Nicolás Maduro is a criminal against humanity.”President Iván Duque assured.

He added that “he, Tarek William Saab, Diosdado Cabello, and another group from his closest circle have arrest warrants for drug trafficking in the United States. Furthermore, there are more than 50 countries that do not recognize him as a legitimate ruler. So I understand the concern that exists when talking about rapprochement, it is to improve trade, economic relations, etc. “

On the other hand, Duque had been clear in demanding that Maduro hand over the Colombian terrorists who are protected in that territory, to whom “he has given sanctuary, money and has included them in all the lines of business of the ‘cartel of The suns'”.

In addition, the president added that he will not allow Nicolás Maduro to travel to Colombia for the possession of Gustavo Petro. He assured that these events are usually held by the outgoing president and that that invitation will never come out of his hands.

“As long as I am the president of the republic, Nicolás Maduro will not enter Colombian territory… As long as I am the president of Colombia, Nicolás Maduro is not recognized as head of state of Venezuela”, sentenced.