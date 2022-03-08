foreign players of Russian and Ukrainian clubs are released

Foreign footballers and coaches employed in Russian and Ukrainian championships they will see theirs “suspended” contracts until the end of the season and they can engage freely elsewhere in the spring, Fifa announced in a statement released on Monday evening. On the Russian side, banned from the sports world after the invasion of Ukraine and deprived of international competitions, the goal is “facilitate departure“of all those who have not found an agreement with their clubs, explains the global body. They will therefore have” the right to unilaterally suspend the employment contract ” until 30 June 2022, and will be able to participate in another league “at the latest on 7 April”, even outside the transfer periods. Foreign players and coaches in Ukraine will benefit from the same provision, to enable them to “work and receive a salary“while” protecting Ukrainian clubs “stopped by clashes.