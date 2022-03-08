foreign players of Russian and Ukrainian clubs are released

The decision will allow professionals to leave their respective countries to escape the war and be able to receive a salary
Foreign footballers and coaches employed in Russian and Ukrainian championships they will see theirs “suspended” contracts until the end of the season and they can engage freely elsewhere in the spring, Fifa announced in a statement released on Monday evening. On the Russian side, banned from the sports world after the invasion of Ukraine and deprived of international competitions, the goal is “facilitate departure“of all those who have not found an agreement with their clubs, explains the global body. They will therefore have” the right to unilaterally suspend the employment contract ” until 30 June 2022, and will be able to participate in another league “at the latest on 7 April”, even outside the transfer periods. Foreign players and coaches in Ukraine will benefit from the same provision, to enable them to “work and receive a salary“while” protecting Ukrainian clubs “stopped by clashes.
In the end, minor players fleeing from Ukraine they will be treated by FIFA as refugee minors, thus accessing the international market which is normally closed to minors under the age of 18. Fifa, which has already banned Russia from the 2022 World Cup but risks an appeal to sports justice against this decision, “reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s use of force in Ukraine” and called for “a prompt cessation of hostility”.