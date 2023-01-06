Sports

Foreign reinforcement of FAS has already arrived in the country

The Mexican striker Luis Madrigal He has already landed in El Salvador and is ready to join the ranks of the FAS for Closing 2023.

The attacker is one of the two foreign reinforcements announced by the associated cadre. The Argentine winger Wilson Gómez had already arrived in the country previously.

“The goals with a Mexican flavor have arrived,” the Santa Ana team posted on their social media accounts along with a photo of Madrigal wearing a shirt with the club’s crest.

Madrigal, 29, has been a member of Monterrey, Guadalajara and Querétaro, as well as in teams of the Mexican promotion.

  • CD FAS
  • Luis Madrigal
  • Closing 2023

