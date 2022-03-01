Foreign relations in 140 characters

LOMAS DE ZAMORA

As in the comedy / action starring Sandra Bullock “Miss Sympathy”, the Argentine political arc defines its position with just a few words.

The contestants of the parade of said film every time they went on stage they said “for world peace”. The government and the opposition in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict say: “We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people”, “we condemn the Russian invasion” or “we support a possible US reaction”. without making a more detailed analysis that includes a geopolitical and historical context of the situation.

We are facing an absolute leadership decadence, not very representative, more concerned about its image, about being behind what the trends in social networks indicate, than about what is happening in the world in general or in our country in particular to provide possible solutions. .

For Argentine political representatives, everything can be simplified in 140 characters, a nice way to hide ignorance and ignorance. This is so, also because that ignorance is the product of many years of null civic culture. As a consequence, politics has simultaneously fallen into disrepute as never seen before, hand in hand with opportunism of various kinds. That is why impunity has also grown to affirm all kinds of inaccuracies close to ignorance, even premeditated. Our country cannot be adrift in terms of international relations and has to be forceful with a proposal for the demilitarization of the conflict zone.

Russia with this action invades a country that is a great producer of raw materials, which is highly industrialized, but through its territory passes 35% of the gas that Russia sells to Europe. Product of that easement receives income that means 3.5 of its GDP.

The US is going to declare economic sanctions against Russia; What will Europe do? 46% of the gas it consumes comes from Russian deposits, as well as 30% of the oil.

If Europe adheres to the sanctions, it already has a supplier to supply itself with: the US.

Encrypting the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is childish and it is obviously enough to repudiate the invasion and say nothing more, but there are strategic economic and geopolitical issues that must be analyzed in order to take serious positions.

Fabius Avraham

Fabius Avraham




