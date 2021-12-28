Foreign subsidiaries, online the circular of the Revenue Agency with the updates on the discipline reform and the provision with the new criteria for determining the requirement of level of effective taxation.

THE practice documents were published on December 27, 2021.

The clarifications provided in the circular take into account the comments and proposed amendments, suggested on the occasion of the public consultation which closed last November.

At the center the discipline for the transposition of the anti-circumvention directive, Atad, and in particular hybrid mismatches.

The provision, on the other hand, establishes how to determine the level of taxation indicated in article 167, paragraph 4, letter a) of the TUIR, or the effective taxation of the profit of less than 50 percent of the Italian one.

Foreign subsidiaries, the rules updated with the Atad decree and the calculation of taxation

The December 27, 2021 the Revenue Agency has published two documents of practice on the discipline of foreign subsidiaries.

The provision establishes how to determine the level of taxation indicated by article 167, paragraph 4, letter a) of the TUIR, or the actual taxation of the profit lower than 50 percent of the Italian one.

Revenue Agency – Provision of 17 December 2021 Provisions relating to controlled foreign companies. New criteria for determining the effective level of taxation in a simplified manner pursuant to paragraph 4, letter a), of article 167 of the TUIR.

The circular, on the other hand, contains the definitive updates on the reform of the regulations for foreign subsidiaries, in light of the proposed amendments received during the public consultation which closed last November.

Revenue Agency – Circular number 18 of 27 December 2021 ATAD circular no. 1 – Clarifications on the subject of Foreign Subsidiaries (CFC) – article 167 of the TUIR, as amended by article 4 of the legislative decree November 29, 2018, n. 142.

The circular provides a systematic discussion of the measures on Controlled foreign companies, or the foreign subsidiaries.

The document of practice takes into account the changes envisaged by the Atad decree, on the transposition of the European Commission’s anti-circumvention regulations, Legislative Decree number 142 of 2018.

The points addressed by the analysis are:

the requirements subjective and objective;

subjective and objective; the requirement of control;

of control; the level of taxation of the foreign subsidiary;

of the foreign subsidiary; there determination of the tax level actual foreign country compared with the virtual Italian one;

actual foreign country compared with the virtual Italian one; the achievement of foreign company of passive income.

Further clarifications are also provided on the exempting circumstance which, in line with the directive, allows exclude taxation for transparency.

The cases in which this exclusion can be made occur if the foreign subsidiary carries out asubstantial economic activity supported by personnel and means, that is, by a structure that presents an adequate economic consistency for the activity carried out.

The two exemption circumstances originally envisaged for the non-application of the discipline.

Demonstration of the current exemption requires that an adequate one must be available documentary set to be produced during the ruling.

In the document of practice there are also clarifications on the income determination mechanism of the foreign entity and extraordinary transactions.

Attached to the circular are also the summary tables on the changes to the regulation of foreign subsidiaries and on the provisions of Ministerial Decree number 429 of 2001.

Finally, there are other examples of documents useful for demonstrating exemption even in particular cases concerning holding companies.

Foreign subsidiaries: the provision of the Revenue Agency

The provision of the Revenue Agency establishes the new criteria for verifying, with simplified procedures, the adequacy of the effective foreign taxation with respect to the virtual domestic taxation, in accordance with the provisions of article 167 paragraph 4 letter a) of the TUIR.

The document of practice takes into account the changes introduced in the regulation on foreign subsidiaries and replaces the previous provision of 16 September 2016.

The first part of the provision contains the definitions about:

discipline;

controlled;

effective foreign taxation;

internal virtual taxation;

internationalization decree;

Atad decree.

Within the document of practice there is space:

the foreign taxes to be considered for the determination of effective foreign taxation;

to be considered for the determination of effective foreign taxation; the Italian taxes to be considered for the determination of internal virtual taxation;

to be considered for the determination of internal virtual taxation; the criteria of determination of effective taxation foreign and internal virtual taxation.

As established by the Revenue Agency, the possibility of carrying out, in each financial year, i tax calculations effective foreign and virtual internal taxation.

It is therefore possible to attribute fiscal relevance to the book values ​​of the foreign subsidiary or, alternatively, to activate the monitoring of tax reference values during the period of ownership of the controlling interest in the foreign entity.

This option must be chosen by means of a manifestation of will, which cannot be modified, in the tax return form.