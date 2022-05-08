Foreign tourism in Mexico has a historic month

Mexico had its best month in history in terms of international tourism, but it depends now more than ever on the US market.

The mexican airports received 2 million foreign visitors last March, twice as many as a year ago and it is the month with the highest volume of arrivals in history, according to data released by the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob). some days ago.

The result exceeds the arrivals registered in 2019, when the previous historical maximums were reached with respect to foreign travelers who enter by plane, who usually spend more money to stay longer in the country.

“In March, the pre-pandemic level was exceeded for the first time and it is due to the extraordinary performance of the US market,” he explained. Humberto Molina, specialist in tourism economics at the Strategy Business Group (Gemes).

Seven out of 10 foreigners who arrived in the country reside in the American Union, while before the pandemic that nation represented 60% of the total.

“Mexico is now more exposed to the United States and it is a problem to depend so much on a single market,” Molina said.

This week, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, He reiterated that, thanks to the Mexican government’s decision not to close the borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the impact on the tourism sector was less than in the rest of the world.

“Thanks to this, for this year we will have recovered the levels that we had before the pandemic,” he declared.

The first indicators for April, when Holy Week was celebrated, indicate that international tourism will continue to set records, Molina said.

Considered the main gateway for foreign tourism, the Cancun airport had its best April in history, with the arrival of 2.6 million passengers, almost 400 thousand more than in 2019.

Of the total, 67% arrived on international flights, revealed the traffic report of Southeast Airport Group (Asur).

Los Cabos and Vallarta Port they also scored highs last month. “We will have to see if inflationary pressures and the reopening of other nations allow this behavior to be maintained in the coming months,” said Francisco Madrid, director of the Anáhuac Tourism Competitiveness and Research Center (Cicotur).

The BBVA analyst, Saide Salazar, He highlighted the reactivation of tourism in Mexico in recent months and pointed out that in April it maintained the high dynamism registered in March, in an environment in which the restrictions due to the coronavirus are fading in other countries.

Last month, airline sales grew 40.3%, and hotel sales 17.4%, according to BBVA.

At the 21st annual summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), held in the Philippines two weeks ago, it was announced that Mexico is shaping up to be the sixth fastest country to recover from the pandemic this summer, only behind Costa Rica, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Pakistan.

An regrowth of Covid, IInflation and higher interest rates, but above all the security aspect, which can hit us even more than before, are the main risks for the so-called industry without chimneys, explained Humberto Molina.

Since December 2019, cancun It is the beach destination that registers the greatest social perception of insecurity in the country, indicates the National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

“We must maintain tourism promotion in USAour main market, but we must also focus on recovering the figures from Canada, the second most important and whose visits are registered above all in winter”, said the Gemes analyst.

Colombians are the third main market, to whom the Mexican government imposed an electronic pre-registration as of April 1.

“The state of recovery of the main tourist markets in South America is worrying,” Molina said.

The imposition of a visa on residents of Ecuador and then to those of Brazil, at the end of 2021, it had an immediate impact on the arrivals of visitors to Mexico, and for March drops of 74.4% were reported in the first and 38.4% in the second.