Foreign tourists boost GDP, Beyoncé releases her ode to the dancefloor and the yellow jersey Marianne Vos winner of the day….this Friday’s news

News

GDP is on the rise thanks in particular to foreign tourists. French growth increased by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, twice as strong as expected. The good performance of the French economy can be explained in particular by the spending of foreign travellers, particularly Europeans, in the country and a less marked reduction in household consumption than in the first quarter. The clouds of recession have dissipated, but not those of inflation, which the government would underestimate. Read our article.

Ukraine and Moscow accuse each other of deadly strikes. This Friday, the governor of the Mykolaiv region claims that Russia is firing on positions where there are civilians. For its part, the Kremlin blames Ukraine after a night bombardment in the Donbass, where 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. Our point of the day.

Floods in Kentucky. At least 16 people died in the “worst” floods in the history of Kentucky and the balance sheet could still double, the rains having not ceased on Friday to fall on this rural state in the center of the United States. President Joe Biden has decreed the state of “natural disaster” and released federal reinforcements to support areas affected by “storm, floods, landslides and mudslides”. Read our article.

New solo album for Beyoncé. On the occasion of the release this Friday of RenaissanceQueen B’s seventh album, Freed stages a musical criticism of this “ode to the deeply salutary dancefloor in troubled times”. Read our article.

New suites in the case of “ill-gotten gains”. Five more children of the late Gabonese President Omar Bongo Ondimba, including his eldest daughter Pascaline, have been indicted in Paris in the case of the “ill-gotten gains”, suspected of having taken advantage of the real estate “fraudulently” acquired in France by their father. Read our article.

Another victory for Marianne Vos. The yellow jersey Marianne Vos won the sixth stage of the Tour de France Women this Friday in Rosheim, her second success since leaving Paris. The insatiable Dutchwoman, who signs a fifth podium in six finishes, settled in the sprint a small group of runners which did not include the chief sprinter Lorena Wiebes, delayed in a fall about twenty kilometers from the finish. Read our article.

Read also on Liberation.fr

After the investigation of “Libé” on the “influvoleurs”: “It was time!” Drop-shipping, placement of dubious products, false good financial plans… In a survey by “Libé” published Thursday, July 28, several influencers are accused by Booba of scamming their subscribers. If Internet users welcome the update of these misdeeds, known for a long time, others criticize the position of whistleblower of the rapper. Responses to our survey.

Emergency crisis: “If only the Samu had the means to take care of all the calls in good conditions…” The government asks the French to contact 15 before going to the hospital, to avoid unnecessary passages. But the shortage of switchboard staff is slowing down the handling of calls and the sector is warning of a risk for patients. Our report.

News of the meal between Macron and MBS. After Thursday evening’s dinner between the Saudi leader and the President, the Elysée Palace communicated the many geopolitical subjects discussed between the two leaders. By the way, very quickly, on human rights. Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, “thanked” his host for a welcome “warm”. Read our article.

Leakage of personal data. Despite the report of a first data leak in March, the insufficiently secure servers of the mutual Emoa were hacked again in April. Until the company was contacted by CheckNews, many sensitive documents of 80,000 members – such as bank details or identity documents – were accessible online with a click. Read our article.

The masters of special effects. Far from sinking into pure promo, the exciting Disney + documentary Light and Magicdirected by the screenwriter ofStar Wars Lawrence Kasan, retraces the history of the special effects company ILM, stretched between artisanal magic and digital hegemony. Read our article.