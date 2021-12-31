Sports

Foreigners, goodbye to Udinese and Fantasy Football

Fernando Forestieri says goodbye to Udinese and Fantasy Football. The Friulian club and the Argentine striker found an agreement for the termination of the contract; the player, in his second experience in Udine, says goodbye after having collected only 3 appearances in this league, seasoned however with 2 goals. It was the same club to formalize the player’s farewell; right away the Udinese press release on Forestieri.

Foreigners, the Udinese press release

This the Udinese press release on Forestieri: “Udinese Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with Fernando Forestieri.
Fernando had arrived for his first Juventus experience in 2010 and then returned to Friuli in the summer of 2020.
In the last season and a half he has collected, between the championship and the Italian Cup, 27 present seasoned by three goals.
From the whole Club, Fernando goes to heart for the attachment to our colors, the charisma and the professionalism always shown.
Good luck Nando!“.

The numbers of Forestieri at Fantasy Football

Scarce use, extreme effectiveness: this is how Fernando Forestieri’s first half of the season could be summed up. The forward was not used much by Gotti and Cioffi, the two coaches who succeeded each other on the Udinese bench, however when he was called into question he always gave his contribution. The numbers of Forestieri at Fantasy Football they do not lie: 3 appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist for an astounding voting average of 9.0. In particularly numerous leagues the attacker could have represented the unexpected salvation of some lucky fantasy coach.

