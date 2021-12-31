Foreigners, goodbye to Udinese and Fantasy Football

The numbers of Forestieri at Fantasy Football

Scarce use, extreme effectiveness: this is how Fernando Forestieri’s first half of the season could be summed up. The forward was not used much by Gotti and Cioffi, the two coaches who succeeded each other on the Udinese bench, however when he was called into question he always gave his contribution. The numbers of Forestieri at Fantasy Football they do not lie: 3 appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist for an astounding voting average of 9.0. In particularly numerous leagues the attacker could have represented the unexpected salvation of some lucky fantasy coach.