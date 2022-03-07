Foreigners join exodus from Hong Kong amid coronavirus restrictions

Hong Kong (AFP) – Mathilde and her family have spent the last eight years of their lives in Hong Kong, but with the recent spread of coronavirus in the city, they have all joined the exodus of foreign workers seeking to leave.

“We are leaving, we will vacate the house again when possible,” he told AFP, without revealing his last name or nationality. “All our close friends are leaving.”

For Mathilde, it was the risk of separation from her three Hong Kong-born children that finally convinced her to leave, after two years of harsh restrictions due to the city’s “zero covid” policy.

“Above all we want to get our children out,” he said.

Hong Kong followed China’s “zero covid” strategy and kept the virus under control, until the contagious omicron variant broke out earlier this year.

Other places that followed a similar policy, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, are now learning to live with the virus, while Hong Kong insists on the strategy, despite registering tens of thousands of daily infections.

China ordered the city to contain the infectious outbreak at all costs.

Its 7.4 million inhabitants will have to take a covid test and the authorities are building a network of isolation camps to house those infected.

As a result, outflows have multiplied, with a net flow of 71,000 people in February, including 63,000 residents, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

lack of plans

Travel restrictions have been severe for Hong Kong’s foreign workers, who make up almost 10% of the population.

Borders have been closed to visitors and residents returning from abroad must quarantine for two to three weeks in expensive hotels.

“If there was a plan and we knew there is some light at the end of the tunnel, we could stay,” said Heiko, a German entrepreneur who works with artificial intelligence.

“But since this is not the case, we decided to leave,” he said.

Heiko’s youngest daughter just turned two.

“His life has been a sequence of confinements, stays in quarantine hotels, closed playgrounds and schools. Only twice has he seen his grandparents,” he lamented.

For her part, Lucy Porter Jordan, a sociologist at the University of Hong Kong, said that before omicron the city “had restrictions but you also had security”.

“But if you take that out of the equation, you end up with this kind of perfect storm,” he complained.

He said that most of those leaving are people with children and “people who have financial means.”

In the past two weeks, Hong Kong has looked more like New York or London at the start of the pandemic than a city that had prepared for two years to face a wave of infections.

Hospitals and morgues were quickly overwhelmed, and the city’s mortality rate is now four times that of Singapore, mostly among the unvaccinated elderly.

Panicked shoppers have emptied supermarket shelves, schools remain closed and summer vacations have been brought forward so classrooms can be used for mass COVID-19 testing.

brain drain

Companies and industrial groups have warned about the departure of talent. The local office of the European Union (EU) estimates that 10% of its nationals have left since the start of the pandemic.

Foreigners line up at Hong Kong airport to leave the city on March 6, 2022. Peter Parks AFP

Several airlines reported an increase in ticket reservations in recent weeks, while the price of boarding doubled in the last year.

International shipping company SendMyBag told AFP that shipments out of Hong Kong increased fourfold at the start of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

“Everyone is looking for exit tickets, people are fighting over containers,” said Lin, a mother of two, who declined to reveal her nationality.

Lin wants to move to Dubai after 12 years in Hong Kong and says many of her colleagues are looking to do the same.

“A friend who is leaving next week had a three-year-old BMW and said ‘you know what, I’m going to donate it to charity because no one is going to buy it’.”

The current exodus adds to the migratory wave of Hong Kongers, which began with the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, Hong Kong saw its largest population decline in 60 years, and there is little indication that this will change.

“We are in the initial period of this wave,” said Chung Kim-wah, head of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

“Many other young people would choose to leave if they had the opportunity,” he said.

