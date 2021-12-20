Forensic and occupational medicine. Present the first guidelines on psychophysical fitness to drive and alcohol intake

The indications, developed by the Scientific Society of Legal Doctors of the Health Authorities of the NHS (Comlas) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, SIBioC, Siml, Publiedit and by the representatives of the Scientific Societies involved in the sector, aims to ensure homogeneous medical diagnostic-evaluation paths. -legal for the citizen. THE DOCUMENT

17 DEC – Standardize the methods of ascertaining the psychophysical fitness to drive according to indications aimed at ensuring homogeneous medical-legal diagnostic-evaluation paths for citizens.

This is the aim of the first guidelines on psychophysical fitness to drive and alcohol intake, a project promoted by the Scientific Society of Legal Doctors of the Health Authorities of the NHS (Comlas) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, by the Italian Societies of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology (SIBioC), of Laboratory Medicine (Siml) and of Occupational Medicine, by Publiedit – Training Agency and PR and by the representatives of the other Scientific Societies involved in the sector, an inter-company work to update and standardize the delicate task carried out by the Local Medical Commissions (Cml).

The lack of a unitary vision has in fact conditioned multiple technical-organizational approaches with procedures, levels of detail and inhomogeneous classification criteria. And the same Minister of Health in the report to parliament in 2018 – relating to the interventions carried out pursuant to law 125/2001 “Framework law on alcohol and alcohol related problems”, noted the very different picture on the national territory.

“Driving in a state of intoxication – he explains Paolo Pelizza, Coordinator of the Working Group, Comlas National Councilor and Director of Uoc Territorial Legal Medicine Asst Spedali Civili of Brescia – constitutes a significant social problem to which the European Union promptly draws the attention of member states. Starting from the observation that, in EU countries, about 25% of all deaths from traffic accidents are related to the use of alcohol, the European Traffic Safety Council, an independent non-profit organization, based in Brussels, committed to reduction of deaths and injuries due to traffic accidents, highlights how, among the corrective measures to be adopted, it is appropriate to revise the ‘Minimum standards concerning physical and mental fitness for driving a motor vehicle’, contained in Directive 2006/126 / CE and develop and disseminate evidence-based guidelines aimed at medical professionals responsible for assessing the functional abilities of drivers “.

In our country, the assessment of the psychophysical suitability to drive of those who have committed the offense provided for by art. 186 and 186-bis of the CDS or, more generally, of those who are reported to the motorization for alcohol-related problems is left to the competence of the Local Medical Commissions of the Health Authorities, or, in the event of an appeal, to the Medical Commissions of the RFI, which make use of the consultancy of analysis laboratories and addiction services for the delicate assessment and evaluation task.

The document therefore aims to provide a methodological guideline in ascertaining the suitability to drive of individuals with alcohol-related problems who:

• is consistent with the law

• meets the appropriateness criteria of the national health system

• pursues the objective envisaged by art. 5 of Law no. 24/2017, for professionals, to operate, in the execution of health services for the purposes of forensic medicine, according to good clinical-assistance practices and recommendations provided for by guidelines;

• favors the integration between the structures of the national health system concerned (in particular: Cml, Services for addictions, analysis laboratories);

• integrates these aspects with the preventive purposes of adequate information / training aimed at making the subject subjected to the examination acquire greater awareness of the danger of the effects of the consumption of alcoholic beverages and psychoactive substances on the ability to drive;

• ensure the characteristics necessary to facilitate their sharing and therefore their application by all the CMLs and the services that collaborate with them in ascertaining the health conditions of license holders.

The sending of the observations, reminds a note from Comlas, must be sent to info@publieditweb.it by 15 January 2022, after which the Guidelines will be validated and implemented by the Ministry of Health and the scientific societies that have joined the project. The document will be subject to periodic updates and changes, every two years, on the basis of scientific and regulatory developments.

“The work of preparing the guidelines – concludes Pelizza – was long and tiring, made possible by the strong sharing and intense work of all those who collaborated. The contamination of the knowledge of the various scientific societies and the cultural support of the Ministry of Health have made this experience unique in the sector, which we hope to repeat for other issues. Considering the interdisciplinary and multi-professional nature of the topic, an intense commitment on the cultural and training front is now necessary, in order to favor its wider dissemination to all interested professionals, offering a vision up to the times and needs of users based on the most up-to-date scientific evidence “.

December 17, 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Studies and Analysis