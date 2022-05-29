Forensic expert says photos of Amber Heard with bruises were doctored

After a trial of almost two months, that’s not counting the years that the legal and public image conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp dragged on after the latter filed a lawsuit for defamation after his ex-wife’s opinion article in where they said they were victims of domestic violence, the legal process has finally ended. Now only the final verdict of the jury is pending.

Both sides had moments of glory and significant stumbles during their time on the stand or the questioning of witnesses, and it is difficult to say with certainty who could be the winning party. Also, yesterday afternoon both Amber and Johnny’s defense gave their final speeches before the jury, being the attorney for the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor – 83% who grabbed the spotlight, and perhaps not in the best way, when they justified Depp’s violent messages.

Camille Vasquez He pointed out that the texts of the musician were only proof of his black humor inspired by one of his favorite authors, which, according to his words, does not show that he can attack someone. Heard’s team, for its part, pointed out that, even if there was no physical violence, the psychological and emotional damage had been done. Outside the four walls of the place of trial, there were also opinionators like Eva Green, who assured that her partner’s career would soon resurface.

Despite the end of the trial, there are still many things to talk about, such as the images shared by the legal team of the Aquaman actress – 73% as evidence of physical aggression where he shows off his arm with a bruise. These photographs were analyzed by a digital forensic expert (Norbert Neumeister) in front of the jury in recent days, which assured that the images were subjected to digital processes and, although it is difficult to confirm whether or not the bruise is superimposed, there is evidence that the photos were modified, at least in size.

Neumeister: These photos will not have fingerprints on each other… There is no way to authenticate any photo in the way the evidence was presented… All three photos had to go through some sort of transformation to change size.

Neumester added that “there is no way for any expert to validate the veracity of the injuries in the photographs”, in case the bruises have been superimposed or made up. For now, it is expected that next Tuesday the jury will have a final verdict. It should be remembered that Johnny Deppduring his last speech, pointed out that he no longer cares if he wins or loses, because the damage had already been done, but at least he had the opportunity to speak the truth, emphasizing that he would never have attacked someone.

On the other hand, Heard’s career has also begun to face certain problems now that his stay in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has undergone modifications, in addition to the fact that he will no longer be seen in the future within the DC Films franchise.