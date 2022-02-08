Forensic parameters change – ItaliaOggi.it

The parameters for paying the fees to lawyers, currently set by Ministerial Decree 2014/55, have changed. The deadline for online consultation on the hypotheses of changes managed by the National Bar Council, led by Maria Masi, expired on Friday, with the submission of observations by the territorial orders and the most representative associations. All in record time “for reasons of urgency” linked to the implementation of the NRP, the national recovery and resilience plan. First of all, there is the adjustment of all parameters to the average increase in the cost of living today, based on Istat values. But above all, the adoption of a single measure, set at 50 percent, for the increases and decreases of the basic values ​​for the forensic parameters, with the modification of the DM in all the parts in which it provides for different variations. Again: the hourly rate for services arrives, an ad hoc table for insolvency procedures, increases of 20 per cent for the activity carried out before the administrative judge and 30 per cent for the work carried out for mediation and assisted negotiation. Encourage conciliations and transactions. And for criminal lawyers, new emoluments for defensive investigations, the very direct procedure and proceedings before the juvenile court.

Empty filled. It is the professional law that prescribes that parliamentary committees as well as the Coa must be heard to change the forensic parameters. A gap in Ministerial Decree 55/2014 must be filled: the hourly rate, widespread in the Anglo-Saxon world, is provided for by article 13, third paragraph, of Law 247/12 but there was no reference threshold, which is now set between 200 and 500 euros for each hour or fraction. And that the parties are free to modify. The indication comes from the forums where it is used the most, especially with customers such as companies of a certain size and base abroad. In the event of judicial conciliation or settlement of the dispute, the remuneration increases by a quarter compared to that otherwise payable, without prejudice to the amount accrued on the previous one. In the Supreme Court, then, the filing of the party’s brief pursuant to article 378 of the Italian Civil Code is remunerated in an amount equal to half of the amount envisaged for the presentation of the appeal. And before each judge, the compensation is reduced by 60-70 per cent compared to that payable for causes introduced with bad faith or gross negligence. There are four phases in the table introduced for bankruptcy procedures: study of the dispute; introductory; investigation and treatment; decision making. Brackets of value and remuneration are those provided for before the court but decreased by 20 per cent. All based on the fact that even a request for submission to the passive can require commitment and responsibility of a certain importance.

Decisive forfeiture. In front of Tar and Cds, the compensation for the introductory phase of the trial increases by 20 percent: the decadential conformation weighs. The increase is similar when the cross appeal is proposed, which extends the original thema decidendum: the related reasons are examined before the main ones because if they are well founded they paralyze the action. The specific activity carried out to propose or resist single-person precautionary measures must also be compensated: the measure is half of the remuneration for the collegiate phase. In disputes over public contracts, the actual profit or the expected profit compared to the substantial interest pursued by the private customer is set at at least 10 percent of the contract amount. In the penalty, the amounts for the study and investigation phases of the defensive investigations rise by 20 per cent; in the very direct rite, the commitment for the validation phase of the arrest must be paid: 360 euros for the study, 675 euros for the decision

The text of the provision on www.italiaoggi.it/documenti-italiaoggi