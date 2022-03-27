Forensic Sciences carried out 22 COVID-19 tests at the Kany García concert

The Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) reported this Sunday that it carried out 22 tests of the COVID-19 during the screening event to the attendees of the concerts of the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany Garciaheld this weekend at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico.

The total was divided into eight tests on March 24, 10 tests on March 25 and another four on March 26, to people who are not vaccinated against the disease. There were no positive results, the ICF said.

The ICF press spokesperson, Betty Rivera, pointed out that the number of tests done is not so high because a large part of the population is vaccinated against the virus. He added that the new mobile laboratory of the agency will be mobilized again to the next events at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.

Kany García offered, on the night of March 25, 2022, the first of two concerts at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, and his first presentation at the venue since 2019. (Alejandro Granada)

García delighted the audience with nearly 25 songs from his extensive artistic repertoire. (Alejandro Granada)

The interpreter established her 15-year veteran in the musical arena with her vocal quality, her talent with the guitar and piano, the telling of her stories, and the genuine connection with the attentive audience. (Alejandro Granada)

García played with her sensitivity and artistic versatility to an audience that accompanied her to sing her hits and that continually expressed their love for her with loud applause and the uproar of their enthusiasm. (Alejandro Granada)

The also balladeer appeared on stage at 9:45 to begin her show with the interpretation of “La libreta”. (Alejandro Granada)

The effusiveness of the crowd was present with hits like “It’s me”, “When love goes away”, “I moved”, “May it go bad for you”, “It hurts less”, “My friend in the bathroom”, ” Even if it’s just a moment”, “Someone”, “I’m leaving today”, “Búscame” and his recent success, “Agüita ‘e coco”. (Alejandro Granada)

The interaction with the fans included constant expressions of gratitude from the artist, who had not appeared at the venue since 2019. (Alejandro Granada)

“How nice it is to be in Puerto Rico!”, he greeted, and highlighted the emotion of sharing with the public. (Alejandro Granada)

With “What I see in you”, which she performed accompanied by the guitar, she emphasized the importance of self-love. (Alejandro Granada)

“What a joy to be here after three years, to come back here in a wonderful place like this to sing songs that one realizes have been around for so many years,” she added excitedly. (Alejandro Granada)

The Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén, as well as the Puerto Rican singer Tommy Torres and the Puerto Rican singer Ile, appeared on the list of guests who paid for a dynamic that fused talent with camaraderie on stage. (Alejandro Granada)

With the Spanish artist, he exposed the situation of gender violence. “That few women dare to make songs about things that happen every seven days in Puerto Rico,” she said Encarnita García de Jesús before singing “La Puerta Violeta” as a duet. (Alejandro Granada)

Together they also interpreted “Que viva la gente”, which García dedicated to the strength of the Puerto Rican people to overcome in times of difficulty, such as the crisis caused by Hurricane María in 2017. (Alejandro Granada)

The theme “He behaved badly” also served as a reason to accentuate his denunciation of sexist violence. “We have failed him from the houses, from the machismo, the government by not having sensitivity,” she criticized, and invited to show greater attention to the signs. (Alejandro Granada)

Among the statistics that he presented on the background screen, which included data from several countries in Latin America, he pointed out that 52 women were murdered in Puerto Rico in 2021, and showed the names of the victims. (Alejandro Granada)

Ile accompanied her for “Remamos”, the original version of which she performs with Natalia Lafourcade. (Alejandro Granada)

After the medley made up of “Pasaporte”, “Estigma de amor” and “Too good”, Tommy Torres appeared on stage to sing “Pegadito” alone. “Quédate” was performed in a duet with the artist. (Alejandro Granada)

“What a spectacular night, after three years!” Said the singer-songwriter as she began to say goodbye to her fans. (Alejandro Granada)

García also performed the song “DPM”, which comes from what will be his new album and which he plans to release this year. (Alejandro Granada)

García received the support of the audience present throughout his show. (Alejandro Granada)

The interpreter will offer a second performance on the night of March 26, 2022. (Alejandro Granada)

The public filled the Coliseo de Puerto Rico to capacity in support of Kany García. (Alejandro Granada)

Forensics announced last week that the mobile unit would be stationed in the plaza of the coliseum to carry out molecular tests at no cost, to unvaccinated people or with the initial series of vaccines not completed, and who had a ticket for one of Kany García’s presentations. .

Although the goal of the ICF is the unvaccinated, Rivera mentioned that those people who have a concert on the agenda at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and who have suspected contagion can also be tested in the mobile unit.

The mobile laboratory has the capacity to carry out 15 to 17 tests per hour with the support of two technologists, a nurse and an administrative employee, the executive director of Forensics reported in writing. Maria Conte. The result would be in 15 minutes and would be sent to the person’s email.

The mobile laboratory, which was purchased through federal funds at a cost of $98,000, will also be available for testing at government agencies and first responders, in coordination with the ICF.

The initiative is given in response to the flexibilizations in force authorized by the governor Peter Pierluisiwhich allow a 100% capacity in events like this weekend.

Kany Garcia He offered his first concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico since 2019 on Friday and Saturday. The show was originally scheduled for January 28 and 29, but was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 infections.