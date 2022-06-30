Forensics concludes that the death of Shannet Colón Ponce was a suicide

Almost a month after the death of Shannet Colon Ponce in the Bayamón Prison, the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) confirmed today, Wednesday, that the woman died by suicide.

“After conducting an extensive and thorough evaluation of the autopsy findings, physical and testimonial evidence, the pathologist Edda Rodríguez concluded that the cause of the young woman’s death was suffocation by suspension and the manner of death was suicide “, indicated in written statements the executive director of the ICF, Mary Conte Miller.

He added that “Dr. Rodríguez evaluated all the scientific evidence, the incident reports, testimonies and made a visit to the prison to inspect the area where the events occurred in order to reach this determination.”

The official confirmed that the autopsy report of Colón Ponce was delivered to the young woman’s mother and to the prosecutor in the case. She mentioned that the case is concluded by the ICF. The investigation of the Special Investigations Bureau (NIE) of the Justice Department continues its course.

After her death on June 2 in the Bayamón prison, Colón Ponce’s family insisted that the inmate was murdered and called for justice.

On June 21, the Commission on Community Initiatives, Mental Health and Addiction chaired by the independent senator Jose Vargas Vidot held a public hearing to investigate the “suspicious circumstances” of the death of Colón Ponce at the Women’s Rehabilitation Complex in Bayamón.

If you need emotional help or are going through a bad time, you can call the PAS line 24 hours a day at: 1-800-981-0023.