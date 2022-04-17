Forensics confirms the identity of a couple who died in a traffic accident on the PR-52 express

The Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) confirmed today, Saturday, that, after performing a comparison of dental X-rays, identified the couple who died last Thursday in a traffic accident on the PR-52 expressway as Reinaldo Izquierdo Díaz and Betzaida del Valle del Valle.

The doctor Mary Conte Millerdirector of the ICF, maintained through written statements that they achieved the positive identification of the marriage after dentists delivered the necessary X-rays to carry out the comparison.

“The Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the identity of Reinaldo Izquierdo Díaz and Betzaida del Valle del Valle, who died in a vehicle accident. Through the comparison of dental radiographs, the identification of both was scientifically established,” said Conte Miller.

Izquierdo Díaz and Del Valle del Valle burned to death due to a traffic accident with another vehicle on the PR-52 expressway, heading from San Juan to Caguas. Izquierdo Díaz was allegedly driving a sports car at excessive speed and collided with the side of a Ford Ranger bus. Due to the impact with the Ford Ranger, Izquierdo Díaz lost control of the vehicle and collided with a metal security bar and the car caught fire

Izquierdo Díaz was a contractor for several municipalities, to whom he supplied equipment and alarm maintenance, as well as fire extinguishers and fire alarms. Since 2014, it has had small contracts for these services, which totaled $509,556 and amount to between $72,000 and $73,000 a year, according to the Registry of Contracts of the Comptroller’s Office.

Meanwhile, Del Valle del Valle had the company BL Enterprises registered, but the purpose of the corporation is not explained in the State Department registry.

The couple would celebrate three years of marriage in August, according to information on their social networks.