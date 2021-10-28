News

Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard and Tobey Maguire in the Apple TV + series on climate change

The actors join a stellar cast that includes, among others, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harington.

The outreach work of Apple TV + on a deeply felt theme such as that of climate change it also passes by big names in the world of entertainment. Thus, a few days after announcing the involvement of stars like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington And Sienna Miller in the anthological series Extrapolations, the streaming video service has made it known that they have also joined the cast Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez.

The plot of Extrapolations

Written by the award-winning documentarian Scott Z. Burns, Extrapolations will tell intimate and unexpected stories related to climate change. How do the impending changes that our planet is going through affect love, faith, work and family? This series will imagine 8 stories in as many interconnected episodes showing the battle for survival we are fighting in the 21st century. “Most of the climate change narrative has focused on science and getting people to accept it. Our goal with Extrapolations it’s going beyond science and using drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to help people reflect how every aspect of our world will change in the years to come, ”Burns said presenting the series.

The roles of the new entries and the rest of the cast

Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem) will play small investor August Bolo, Marion Cotillard (Annette) will play art dealer Sylvie Bolo, ex Spiderman Tobey Maguire will play algae farmer Nic and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) will be the artist and influencer Elodie. The rest of the cast, we remember, includes so far also Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) of a real estate developer, Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower) of a man struggling with memory loss, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) of a South Florida rabbi, Gemma Chan (Eternals) of a single mother microcredit in a bank, David Schwimmer (Friends) of the father of a teenage girl e Adarsh ​​Gourav (The white tiger) of a rental car driver. Streep will play a role whose details are kept under lock and key, while Harington will be the CEO of a large industry.


