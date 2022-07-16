Forest Whitaker’s 10 best films according to IMDb

This Friday, July 15, actor Forest Whitaker turns 61. The American interpreter has an outstanding career, appearing in various films and series.

He has an Oscar for best actor for his role in The Last King of Scotland. For this role, he also won a Bafta, a SAG, a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice.

He also won the best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for Bird. In said contest he was also awarded this year with the Palme d’Or of Honor for his outstanding career.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Forest Whitaker movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Forest Whitaker Movies According To IMDb

10.- Good Morning, Vietnam (7.3)

In 1965, an unorthodox and irreverent DJ named Adrian Cronauer begins to shake things up when he is assigned to the US military’s radio station in Vietnam. With Robin Williams and Forest Whitaker. Available in Star+

9.- Rematch (7.3)

A boxing champion fights to get his daughter back from social services and reignite his career. With Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams. On HBOMax.

8.- Black Panther (7.3)

T’Challa, heir to the throne of the hidden but advanced world of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a contender from his country’s past. With Chadwick Boseman. It’s on Disney+

7.- Smoke (7.4)

A Brooklyn cigar shop is the setting for a variety of vignettes that make up this lyrical Wayne Wang film written by renowned author Paul Auster. With William Hurt and Harvey Keitel

6.- The Great Debaters (7.5)

Melvin B. Tolson a professor at Wiley College Texas who inspired students to form the school’s first debate team, which later challenged Harvard for the national championship. With Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker.

5.- Ghost Dog: the way of the samurai (7.5)

An African-American mafia hit man who models himself after the samurai of old finds himself targeted for death by the mob. With Forest Whitaker.

4.- The last king of Scotland (7.6)

Based on the events of the brutal Ugandan dictator Idi Amin’s regime as experienced by his personal physician during the 1970s. With Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy. In Star+

3.- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (7.8)

The daughter of an Imperial scientist joins the Rebel Alliance in a daring gambit to steal the plans for the Death Star. With Felicity Jones and Diego Luna. Available on Disney+

2.- The arrival (7.9)

A linguist is recruited by the military to communicate with alien life forms after twelve mysterious spaceships land around the world. With Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker. Found on Paramount+

1.- Platoon (8.1)

Chris Taylor, a rookie recruit in Vietnam, finds himself caught in a battle of wills between two sergeants, one good and one bad. With Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe. On Amazon Prime Video