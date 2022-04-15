Forever 29, a different subscription service from the Plugin Alliance

Promotional banner of the Forever 29 subscription plan, from Plugin Alliance. plugin-alliance

Yes, there are more and more software subscription services. We have to accept that they are here to stay. And although I am aware that most of you are not too excited (starting with me), the service may forever 29 from plugin-alliance make more than one here raise an eyebrow and say softly: «let’s see, let’s see».

The fundamental premise is that Forever 29 is a subscription service for which the Plugin Alliance will charge you $29.99 each month, yes, but Forever 29 is not your typical subscription service, because what that $29.99 entitles you to is a monthly plugin purchase voucher for an additional $1. Any Plugin Alliance plugin To be more precise. That is, you pay that $29.99 religiously each month, and Plugin Alliance religiously sends you a voucher each month. and it does from the first payment you make. Yeah, it was hard for me to get it right away too, mostly because there are plugins in PA worth several hundred dollars, and I thought I was either missing something, or that I hadn’t gotten to the fine print yet. But the truth is that no small print or asteriskyes In the information on the Plugin Alliance website they make it abundantly clear: “There is no blacklist, even the latest and greatest plugins are included”.

And to those purchase vouchers for $1 we can also add three additional tools that can be used for the duration of the subscription: the Brainworx Auto-Mastering App, the PA MEGA Sample Player (a sample player from the Plugin Alliance that will be released in May), and a collection of samples signed by Native Instruments (remember Soundwide? ?, so that). Y they also assure from PA that during the next months they will be adding more tools to the subscription.

It should be noted that Forever 29 allows you to have as many plans as the user wants, if you want to pay 3 or 4 subscriptions per month, you will receive 3 or 4 vouchers per month (you can hire as many as you want). Plans can be canceled and rehired at any time and, very importantly, with vouchers you can do whatever you want, you can redeem them immediately, save them, give them away or sell them. As they say at Plugin Alliance: “The vouchers are yours and you do with them what you want.” What if, the plugins that you have bought with those vouchers are yours forever. Logically, the additional tools of the subscription will no longer be available if you unsubscribe.

And of course, one might wonder (at least I wondered) why the Plugin Alliance does something like this, since it is clear that a plan like this will cannibalize the sales of its plugins. And they themselves give the answer on their website, they do it because believe that Forever 29 will allow them to earn a regular stream of income month after month. I certainly hope the experiment works for them, because maybe that will encourage other developers and stores to adopt a similar system.

Once again, thanks to Mr. Nobody for the tip.

More information: Plugin Alliance