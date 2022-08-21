Forever in us, in the heart of your country › Fire in Supertankers › Granma

“The fire did not burn the love we feel. You are in our hearts!” the boy wrote on a poster. Arm in arm with his mother, he entered the Matanzas Firefighters Museum and left it among the flowers, this Friday, to honor those who fell doing their duty during the fight against the fire at the Supertanker Base.

After reading his message, it was felt that everything was said from the most beautiful simplicity, because he spoke of gratitude and love, and that, precisely, flooded the souls of the thousands of people from Matanzas who also went to fulfill an inexcusable duty, that of honoring .

Despite the inclement sun and the rain, no one went home without leaving, in their own way, an offering: a rose, drawings, Cuban flags, a greeting, a murmured thank you, a silence.

Inside the Enrique Estrada Fire Station, everything moved to the point of being broken: the relatives who disconsolately kissed the photos, the rescuers who arrived with their eyes full of tears, the members of the Red Cross who knelt on the ground in front of the 14 ballot boxes without Names.

In addition, those who passed with the burns still unhealed were moved, and they trembled, and their flowers, and wept with such a deep tear, which can only be explained by their condition as witnesses, as survivors of that terrible morning.

All military ranks, levels of authority, ages, origins, occupations… paid tribute to the heroes of the incident in the Industrial Zone.

The people expressed their genuine pain, because they felt that they should thank those who gave everything and even more, for clearing the sky of Matanzas.

In the Plaza de la Vigía, over the deep sadness, respect was imposed, that of a city and that of a country. In addition to the presence of the highest authorities of the nation, including President Díaz-Canel, Raúl’s tribute was resounding proof of that veneration of the Island by those who have given their lives in pursuit of defending it. Meeting the Army General there, leader of the Revolution, was like receiving a long hug.

Cuba honored the fallen, because Cuba does not forget its own. It’s true, fire couldn’t against love, it can’t. And the 16 men who left their lives in that epic fight against the flames are forever with us, in the heart of their country.