Forever Nerazzurri: good luck, Chris!

17/12/2021

We still feel it, that excitement mixed with expectation. When you are waiting for something beautiful, which you already know will be so beautiful, you almost want to wait a little longer, to enjoy it even more.

January 28, 2020: the curtain rises, at the Ladder . There, where the “firsts” are always special. Where class meets elegance. Christian Eriksen and Inter could not have been otherwise. The maestro, with his magic, in the middle of our midfield.

The noise of the ball on the crossbar mixed withohh of amazement and wonder, in the first derby, with a free kick kicked from afar: at that moment all the Inter fans felt at peace, knowing that Christian wore the Nerazzurri colors, that was enough. The rest, football, would flow naturally, like music written by a composer.

Flashes of class and battles, sudden goals – like the one directly from a corner kick in Naples – and also the disappointments, in that very long summer 2020, after a good ride all together, before the bitterness. A point from which to start again, together.

Always finding in the class, in the quality, in the magic, the answers: the free kick at the crossroads in the Coppa Italia derby , an iconic moment in recent Nerazzurri history. A goal as beautiful as it is important, not only for the passage of the round, but also to restore vigor to a story, that of Christian and Inter, which has gradually strengthened, game after game.

Central, in that beautiful race towards it Scudetto . From that moment on Christian and Inter took each other by the hand and went on together, match after match, in the construction of the tricolor masterpiece. A team effort, in which Eriksen contributes with geometries, intuitions, plays that facilitate the maneuver, assists. And heavy goals: in Naples, again. And in Crotone, in what in fact will be the Scudetto goal , then celebrated at San Siro with another pearl on punishment.

It remains that, and it will remain as a sweet and melancholy but beautiful memory, the last image of Christian Eriksen on a playing field with the Inter shirt . Because then life reserves unthinkable moments, it makes you take paths that you did not expect. In silence and in hope , the thoughts of all Inter fans and sports fans have always been for Christian. See him again in Appiano Gentile in hug with companions champions of Italy was the breath of joy that we hold tightly in the drawer of beautiful and precious things, not to be wasted.

And even if today the paths of Inter and Christian separate, we know that our bond will be strong and indissoluble, always. The best moments, the goals and the victories, the embrace of the fans outside the San Siro in celebrating the Scudetto: everything will always remain fixed in the history of the Nerazzurri.

Good luck, Chris!





