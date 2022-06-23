Forever Young” – Metro World News

The HBO Max platform is preparing to receive one of the most anticipated documentaries of the year for the Latino community, it is “Menudo: Siempre Jovenes”, where it will delve into the trajectory of what is probably the most successful and legendary youth band of the history of the music industry in Latin America.

Of course, as is customary in HBO Max documentaries, not everything will be good memories and smiles, as it will be used to highlight all kinds of scandals that were kept secret for many years, including a terrible and unfortunate situation of the which Angelo Garcia was the victim during one of the group’s tours.

“I was raped” says Angelo Garcia in the new Menudo documentary

The band founded in 1977 in Puerto Rico and throughout its 20 years of existence, 32 young people passed through its ranks and although some achieved great success and became established artists, over the years it has been seen that others had to carry with terrible traumas from his time in the band.

In the documentary, Garcia, who was part of the group from 1988, just after his 11th birthday, until 1990, stated that he suffered multiple sexual abuses saying “During my time in Menudo, I was raped a number of times, and that was the how predators took advantage of me.”

He recalled one particular occasion saying “All I remember is that I passed out. When I woke up I was naked and bleeding so I knew I had been penetrated. He had, like, these burn marks on my face from the rubbing of the carpet… he was very confused and didn’t understand.”

The horrible truth behind Menudo’s success

Edgardo Díaz has been described by several former members of the band as their “manager, producer and surrogate father”, because he made the parents of the members, most of them poor, sign contracts giving him much of his parental authority.

During those 20 years, Diaz changed members once they turned 16, which became known as the “fountain of eternal youth” tactic. But now, several of the former members have commented that they were victims of abuse at the hands of multiple unknown people. The series arrives on HBO Max on June 23.