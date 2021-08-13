Forex and Bitcoin, what changes? – Targatocn.it

Forex and Bitcoin are among the most talked about and fascinating forms of investment, with millions of admirers around the world. Both play on the exchange of currencies but operate on profoundly different markets: that of currency exchange with regard to Forex, and that of cryptocurrencies in the case of Bitcoin.

To choose between the two it is first of all necessary to fully understand some fundamental points, for example what is the current value of Bitcoin and what is margin in Forex.

Forex, a huge and highly liquid market

Forex is nothing more than the international market for the exchange of currencies, where banks but also people commonly operate when they move to a different country. As simple as it may seem, it is a huge market – more than $ 5 trillion is changed every day, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. For this reason, Forex is highly liquid and assets can easily be turned into cash.

Leverage and margin in Forex

Leverage in Forex allows you to open positions whose monetary value is much higher than the available capital. This means that even an investor with limited availability can expose himself to a large market, for example by controlling a capital of 30,000 euros with only 1,000 euros.

The difference is covered by the broker, while the capital that the investor has to put in is called “margin”. The margin in Forex is therefore the part of funds necessary to open a position with leverage, and consists of the difference between the value of the open position and the funds that are lent by the broker.

In the event of losses it may also be necessary to deposit more funds, the broker will then make a “margin call” to the trader, who will have to pay additional funds called “maintenance margin”.

Advantages and disadvantages of Forex

The reason why many traders choose Forex as their main activity is undoubtedly the abundance of liquidity, which allows them to frequently make significant gains. However, this market has another winning feature: since it has been studied for decades, there is a lot of analysis on the subject and it is easy to find training materials. On the other hand, Forex is a very complex activity and, if we consider the scarce one financial education in Italy, it is clear that the risk of losing is high.

Bitcoin, the name that changed the financial market

It can almost be said that Bitcoin needs no introduction: the “boom” of 2017 led it to be traded for almost $ 18,000, but above all it revealed its potential. After two years of quiet, in fact, it returned to skyrocket in the last weeks of 2020. The rise continued until May 2021, the month during which Bitcoin was penalized by some political and economic measures which sent him back below the $ 40,000 mark. Now, the cryptocurrency appears to be recovering. Already in the past it had shown considerable resistance, it cannot be excluded that it may return to historical highs by the end of the year.

Advantages and disadvantages of Bitcoin

More than the advantages of trading Bitcoin, we need to talk about the strengths of the cryptocurrency itself since it is precisely these that make it so attractive and bring up the price. First of all, there are no waiting times because Bitcoin transfers are almost immediate and free. The cryptocurrency also drives away inflation: there are only 21 million Bitcoins in the world, so the increase in demand raises its value over time. Finally, the currency is anonymous and decentralized, that is, it does not respond to a central government. This aspect has made some countries suspicious, which have distanced themselves by causing strong variations in the price. In addition, Bitcoin mining is energy-intensive and not very “green”.

Forex and Bitcoin, two distant cousins

Bottom line, Forex and Bitcoin trading aren’t all that different. Where one has years of analysis behind it and enormous liquidity, the other represents the “future” and it could reach prices never seen before, as well as collapse in on itself. Choosing which market to invest in is not easy, as both require some trading experience.