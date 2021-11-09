Forex, euro / dollar stable awaiting more signals on rates, bitcoin record From Reuters

News

Forex, euro / dollar stable awaiting more signals on rates, bitcoin record

Kim Lee
© Reuters. Some two euro coins in Vienna. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro is stable against the dollar and the yen has hit a one-month high in the greenback cross, as traders await inflation numbers in the US and China to pinpoint the direction of rates.

** The data, scheduled for tomorrow, should photograph increases in US inflation and Chinese producer prices in October. But they will also come at a time when commodity costs have fallen and central banks’ expectations of imminent rate hikes have eased.

** A stronger yen – against which the dollar loses 0.23% – and 20-year and 30-year US Treasury yields at seven-week lows suggest that investors are pricing in a modest upturn and more economic growth. slow in the long term.

** The euro / dollar is almost unchanged at 1.1587.

** The dollar index fell 0.05% to 94.0010.

** Bitcoin, helped by inflation concerns, hit a record high of $ 68,564 in Asian trading, also pushing ethereum above $ 4,800 to an all-time high.

9:48

EXCHANGE RIC BID ASK CLOSING

1.1587 1.1588 1.1586

DOLLAR / YEN 112.9600 112.9700 113.2200

EURO / YEN 130.8900 130.9000 131.1800

EURO / STERLING 0.8541 0.8545 0.8542

SPOT GOLD 1,823.86 1,824.63 1824.26

NAME INDEX REC VALUE VAR. % CLOSURE

DOLLAR INDEX 94.0010 -0.05 94.0490

